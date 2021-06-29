LA Galaxy's dual national Efrain Alvarez is "100% ours," says Mexico coach Tata Martino

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

LA Galaxy homegrown midfielder Efrain Alvarez is eligible to represent both the United States and Mexico, prompting the Concacaf rivals to openly seek his services.

But according to Mexico head coach Tata Martino in quotes supplied by the Los Angeles Times, the 19-year-old's mind is made up.

"Efrain is 100 percent committed to Mexico," Martino said. "There is no doubt about that anymore. Alvarez is a footballer that I have been watching for a long time and that is why he already made his debut in a friendly and he will be seeing more minutes in the next games. He is among the young players that are the future of the Mexican national team."

The writing was seemingly already on the wall, as Alvarez has spoken about his desire to represent El Tri and made his first senior-team appearance for Mexico last March in a friendly against Costa Rica. He was also recently added to Mexico's roster for their friendlies leading up to this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup.

Alvarez has dual citizenship, giving him the ability to choose between the bordering countries. He has featured for the US Under-15s, though was a key part of Mexico's run at the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

For his MLS career, Alvarez has two goals and five assists in 1,665 minutes across 39 Galaxy games. He's widely considered one of the top young attacking talents in the league.

