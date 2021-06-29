LA Galaxy's dual national Efrain Alvarez is "100% ours," says Mexico coach Tata Martino

But according to Mexico head coach Tata Martino in quotes supplied by the Los Angeles Times, the 19-year-old's mind is made up.

LA Galaxy homegrown midfielder Efrain Alvarez is eligible to represent both the United States and Mexico, prompting the Concacaf rivals to openly seek his services.

Tata Martino answering @ecauich on whether @efrain_alvarez1 will play for the @USMNT or Mexico: "Efraín is 100% ours. Today there is no 50-50, no 60-40 He is a footballer that I have already taken on a tour last year, who has participated and will surely continue to do so soon. "

"Efrain is 100 percent committed to Mexico," Martino said. "There is no doubt about that anymore. Alvarez is a footballer that I have been watching for a long time and that is why he already made his debut in a friendly and he will be seeing more minutes in the next games. He is among the young players that are the future of the Mexican national team."

The writing was seemingly already on the wall, as Alvarez has spoken about his desire to represent El Tri and made his first senior-team appearance for Mexico last March in a friendly against Costa Rica. He was also recently added to Mexico's roster for their friendlies leading up to this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup.

Alvarez has dual citizenship, giving him the ability to choose between the bordering countries. He has featured for the US Under-15s, though was a key part of Mexico's run at the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.