World Cup Watch: USMNT hopefuls boost stock, De Paul shines

More than 50 players from across MLS are set to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to take a look at which of those guys are playing their best ball as we head toward this summer’s big tournament.
Here’s who stood out in Matchday 3.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 9
- Goals: 1
Berhalter and Vancouver Whitecaps FC rolled to a 4-1 win at the Portland Timbers over the weekend. He scored, delivered an assist and didn’t relax. Like at all. Ever.
The 24-year-old made eight starts for the USMNT last year and is closing in on becoming a lock for the World Cup roster. Fresh off a Best XI season, he hasn’t slowed down.
- National team: Australia
- Caps: 8
- Goals: 0
Yazbek is fighting for a key role on Australia’s World Cup roster. He made six appearances for the Socceroos last year and earned two starts.
If he keeps playing how he did in Nashville SC’s 3-1 win over Minnesota United FC, though, maybe he'll lock down a place in Australia's first-choice team.
Yazbek delivered a two-assist performance and should get plenty more chances to create goal-scoring opportunities. Nashville are pummeling teams every other weekend these days.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 2
- Goals: 0
Back to the Whitecaps.
Blackmon, along with Berhalter and striker Brian White, made it a trio of impressive USMNT performances in Vancouver’s 4-1 win at Portland last weekend.
In addition to doing his normal work defensively, the reigning MLS Defender of the Year showed a striker’s instinct when he found the net by... well, to be straight up, he smacked a ball off the post back into his face and into the back of the net.
But still! If the initial finish is about a foot to the right, that’s an impressive take off the volley from a center back. It all counts the same, right?
Anyway, Blackmon is on the edge of the USMNT's projected roster and will need a few more performances like this to earn a spot. But he’s been trending upward for a long time now.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 0
- Clean Sheets: 0
Sticking with USMNT guys making their last push for a spot this summer, Brady made four saves and kept a clean sheet in Chicago Fire FC’s 0-0 draw at the Columbus Crew.
Four saves isn’t a career day for Brady. However, he faced 2.7 xG. That means an average goalkeeper likely would have conceded at least one goal, maybe two.
The 22-year-old homegrown is fighting for that third and final goalkeeper spot on the roster, and may not make it into the final squad this time around. But it’s easy to see him continuing to rise the ranks until he’s a less surprising inclusion in 2030.
- National team: Argentina
- Caps: 83
- Goals: 2
De Paul has had some... interesting moments to start the year for Inter Miami. But he made a major impact for the better in Miami’s 2-1 win at D.C. United. His 17th-minute goal put the Herons up early and, in general, he looked effective in multiple phases of the game.
By the way, even with a couple of missteps this year, De Paul is still second among midfielders in American Soccer Analysis’ all-encompassing Goals Added metric. He’s been very good overall. And he’s set to make an impact again for the reigning champions of the world this summer.
Anders Dreyer (F) | San Diego FC & Denmark
Just another week of Dreyer creating goals for San Diego. He followed up last week’s two-goal contribution performance with another goal this week. He’s up to 2g/3a on the season and 43 goal contributions over 37 games since arriving in MLS. Seriously, Denmark, just play the guy more.
Lionel Messi (F) | Inter Miami CF & Argentina
Good at soccer, etc., etc. Messi scored again this week. He’s still one of the best in the world. He’ll make a massive impact at the World Cup. You guys know the drill at this point.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi (D) | Chicago Fire FC & South Africa
Even if the results haven’t been overwhelmingly impressive so far, Chicago have been much more effective defensively in 2026. After allowing 60 goals last season, the Fire have kept two clean sheets through three games. Mbokazi has played a role in that step forward.
Aiden O'Neill (M) | New York City FC & Australia
New York City FC destroyed Orlando City in a 5-0 beatdown over the weekend. While others stole the headlines, O’Neill, who made 10 appearances for Australia during World Cup qualifying, played a key part as an all-around contributor in midfield.