World Cup Watch: USMNT hopefuls boost stock, De Paul shines

Blackmon , along with Berhalter and striker Brian White , made it a trio of impressive USMNT performances in Vancouver’s 4-1 win at Portland last weekend.

In addition to doing his normal work defensively, the reigning MLS Defender of the Year showed a striker’s instinct when he found the net by... well, to be straight up, he smacked a ball off the post back into his face and into the back of the net.