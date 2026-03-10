Power Rankings: Real Salt Lake & Zavier Gozo surge into top 10

It's probably best to avoid your goalkeeper getting a 16th-minute red card from here on out. And it's usually best to move on from a result like this as quickly as possible. But, man, there are real concerns after Orlando's 5-0 loss at NYCFC. They’re still winless this year, have conceded a league-high 11 goals and have won once in their last 13 matches. Some tough questions are being asked.