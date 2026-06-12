Czechia vs. South Africa: How to watch, stream World Cup Group A match

Featuring two MLS defenders , South Africa seek their first point at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Czechia on Thursday at Atlanta United 's home stadium.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is unfolding in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

A win would be crucial to Czechia's chances of advancing to the knockout stages, while a loss would set up a must-win scenario against co-hosts Mexico in Miroslav Koubek's side's final Group A match on June 24.

Regardless, the danger Czechia posed on set pieces was evident, and they'll be hoping to capitalize vs. Bafana Bafana.

Despite captain Ladislav Krejči opening the scoring against the Taeguk Warriors, the South Koreans quickly flipped the script to take the 2-1 lead, before Tomáš Souček's potential equalizer was disallowed for offside.

After falling 2-1 against South Korea on the opening matchday, Czechia will look for a positive result against South Africa.

FIFA World Ranking: 61

61 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

CAF (Africa) Opening result: 2-0 loss vs. Mexico

Following an opening 2-0 loss against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City, South Africa are looking to get their 2026 World Cup campaign back on track with a win against Czechia.

Chicago Fire FC center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi delivered an impressive 90-minute performance in the opener, which Bafana Bafana will need again to produce a positive result on Thursday.

However, midfielders Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane will both be suspended against Czechia after receiving red cards in the tournament opener. That could spell an opportunity for Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya to make his World Cup debut.