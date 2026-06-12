Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: How to watch, stream World Cup Group H opener

Juan Manuel Sanabria and Uruguay begin 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H action on Monday against Saudi Arabia.

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The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 60

60 Confederation: AFC (Asian Football Confederation)

Saudi Arabia are making their seventh World Cup appearance, and third straight trip, after topping Group B in the fourth round of AFC qualifiers.

Four years ago, the Green Falcons produced one of the biggest upsets in tournament history by defeating eventual champions Argentina, 2-1, at Qatar 2022.

Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored the game-winner against Lionel Messi's Albiceleste, returns as Saudi Arabia captain.

Additional stars include RC Lens right back Saud Abdulhamid and Al-Ahli striker Feras Al-Buraikan, Saudi Arabia's top scorer (five goals) during qualifying.