Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: How to watch, stream World Cup Group H opener

Juan Manuel Sanabria and Uruguay begin 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H action on Monday against Saudi Arabia.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Monday, June 15 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- Miami Stadium | Miami, Florida
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 60
- Confederation: AFC (Asian Football Confederation)
Saudi Arabia are making their seventh World Cup appearance, and third straight trip, after topping Group B in the fourth round of AFC qualifiers.
Four years ago, the Green Falcons produced one of the biggest upsets in tournament history by defeating eventual champions Argentina, 2-1, at Qatar 2022.
Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored the game-winner against Lionel Messi's Albiceleste, returns as Saudi Arabia captain.
Additional stars include RC Lens right back Saud Abdulhamid and Al-Ahli striker Feras Al-Buraikan, Saudi Arabia's top scorer (five goals) during qualifying.
Head coach Georgios Donis' side closes out the group stage with matches against Spain (June 21) and Cape Verde (June 26).
- FIFA World Ranking: 16
- Confederation: Conmebol (South America)
Featuring Real Salt Lake wingback Juan Manuel Sanabria, Uruguay will participate in their 15th World Cup following a fourth-place finish in Conmebol qualifiers.
The two-time champions (1930, '50) are managed by Marcelo Bielsa, who coached his native Argentina (2002) and Chile (2010) at previous World Cups.
La Celeste boast a talented squad highlighted by Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and Atlético Madrid center back José María Giménez.
Amid a standout debut season with RSL (six assists in 11 MLS appearances), Sanabria is looking to make his World Cup debut after five previous caps for his country.
Bielsa's side concludes the group stage with games against Cape Verde (June 21) and Spain (June 26).