Mexico vs. South Korea: How to watch, stream World Cup Group A match

First place in Group A is up for grabs when LAFC superstar Son Heung-Min and South Korea face co-hosts Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is unfolding in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mexico conclude their Group A games against Czechia on June 24.

If Javier Aguirre's side can manage to repeat the winning feeling against South Korea, they'll guarantee advancement into the knockout rounds.

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in their tournament opener, while Chicago Fire FC homegrown product Brian Gutiérrez impressed as a starter.

Fresh off a 2-0 win over South Africa in Mexico City, El Tri head to Guadalajara aiming to keep the positive momentum flowing on home soil.

FIFA World Ranking: 22

22 Confederation: AFC (Asia)

AFC (Asia) Opening result: 2-1 win vs. Czechia

Following a 2-1 comeback win against Czechia in their tournament opener, South Korea can secure qualification to the knockout rounds against Mexico.

Former Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Hwang In-Beom was the catalyst behind the Taeguk Warriors' victory, scoring a sensational solo goal before assisting Oh Hyeon-Gyu's 80th-minute game-winner.

Son played 69 minutes vs. Czechia before being subbed off. The South Korean captain, at his fourth World Cup, remains on 56 international goals – two shy of equaling South Korean record-holder Cha Bum-Kun (58).