Canada lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: 2026 World Cup opener

WCP26-632 - Starting XI Template CAN_16x9 Laryea

MLSsoccer staff

Canada's starting XI is locked in for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday at Toronto Stadium (3 pm ET | FOX, TSN).

Les Rouges are co-hosting the World Cup and will look to start with three points in front of a raucous home crowd.

Canada logo
Canada

4-4-2 formation (left to right)

  • F: Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi
  • M: Liam Millar, Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Tajon Buchanan
  • D: Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc de Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston
  • GK: Maxime Crépeau

Canada kick off their group-stage campaign with an MLS-heavy XI, starting Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau. Former MLS veteran Alistair Johnston and Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea occupy the fullback positions. In midfield, LAFC’s Stephen Eustáquio is flanked by two other MLS alums: former CF Montréal attacker Ismaël Koné and ex-New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan. Up front, former Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi pairs with Jonathan David.

Bosnia and Herzegovina logo
Bosnia and Herzegovina

4-4-2 formation (left to right)

  • F: Jovo Lukić, Ermedin Demirović
  • M: Amar Memić, Benjamin Tahirović, Ivan Bašić, Esmir Bajraktarević
  • D: Sead Kolašinac, Tarik Muharemović, Nikola Katić, Amar Dedić
  • GK: Nikola Vasilj

Ranked 64th in FIFA's World Rankings going into this group-stage opener, Bosnia and Herzegovina's starting XI includes former New England Revolution standout Esmir Bajraktarević.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

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