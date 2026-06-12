Canada lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: 2026 World Cup opener

Canada's starting XI is locked in for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday at Toronto Stadium (3 pm ET | FOX, TSN).
Les Rouges are co-hosting the World Cup and will look to start with three points in front of a raucous home crowd.
4-4-2 formation (left to right)
- F: Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi
- M: Liam Millar, Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Tajon Buchanan
- D: Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc de Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston
- GK: Maxime Crépeau
Canada kick off their group-stage campaign with an MLS-heavy XI, starting Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau. Former MLS veteran Alistair Johnston and Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea occupy the fullback positions. In midfield, LAFC’s Stephen Eustáquio is flanked by two other MLS alums: former CF Montréal attacker Ismaël Koné and ex-New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan. Up front, former Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi pairs with Jonathan David.
4-4-2 formation (left to right)
- F: Jovo Lukić, Ermedin Demirović
- M: Amar Memić, Benjamin Tahirović, Ivan Bašić, Esmir Bajraktarević
- D: Sead Kolašinac, Tarik Muharemović, Nikola Katić, Amar Dedić
- GK: Nikola Vasilj
Ranked 64th in FIFA's World Rankings going into this group-stage opener, Bosnia and Herzegovina's starting XI includes former New England Revolution standout Esmir Bajraktarević.