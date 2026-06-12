Canada lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: 2026 World Cup opener

Canada kick off their group-stage campaign with an MLS-heavy XI, starting Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau. Former MLS veteran Alistair Johnston and Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea occupy the fullback positions. In midfield, LAFC’s Stephen Eustáquio is flanked by two other MLS alums: former CF Montréal attacker Ismaël Koné and ex-New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan. Up front, former Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi pairs with Jonathan David.