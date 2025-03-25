Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union & Inter Miami vie for top spot

As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. However, we should probably note that half of those people were on international duty this week.

Normally we’d list some things that made it a week unlike any other (or, ya know, show the opposite). But it’s tough to know what’s real and what’s fake during an international break. Add a grain of salt to any takes you’re cooking up after this weekend.

It took eight minutes for the Union to score the season’s first goal against St. Louis . That’s all they needed in a 1-0 win, and now they’re sitting on top of the Eastern Conference after five games. A huge matchup with Inter Miami is waiting for them this weekend.

After so much hype the last couple of weeks, a 3-1 loss to Chicago probably feels like crashing down to Earth. They’re still on a 2.00 points-per-game pace and have a strong chance of bouncing back against Toronto this Saturday. Or maybe they’ll take it easy in that one as they prepare for their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal matchup with Pumas next week.

Still, the vibes in Charlotte are outstanding. The Crown put on a show in the middle 30 minutes, head coach Dean Smith signed a contract extension through 2027 and The Crown have 10 points through five games. Imagine where the hype would be if, back on Matchday 3, they turned a man advantage against Inter Miami into a win.

LAFC put in a professional performance in a 2-0 win at Sporting KC . That’s a solid bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Austin and a nice lead into a big stretch that includes their first matchup with San Diego and a CCC quarterfinal series against Inter Miami.

The Crew couldn’t find a breakthrough against New York City FC in a 0-0 draw. That’s not for a lack of trying. They outshot NYCFC 23-5 and put up 1.6 xG to NYCFC’s 0.2. Still, the Cucho effect seems real so far. They’ve scored multiple goals once in their first five games.

It had to happen eventually. San Diego have officially lost a game for the first time in club history, but there’s not too much to worry about after falling 2-1 to Austin. They’re going to keep grabbing more points than your average expansion side.

Beating Montréal 3-0 isn’t quite as impressive as beating Philadelphia 3-1, but my goodness – Nashville seem intent on making a statement the last few weeks. They’ve earned three straight wins, outscored opponents 8-1 in that stretch and set a club record for their best five-game start to a season. They’ve got two more big tests against Cincy and Charlotte on the way, but they’ve found a groove quickly during B.J. Callaghan's first full season in charge.

Yes, folks, after their 3-1 win over a red-hot Vancouver side, that’s three-straight road wins for Chicago and four games unbeaten since their opening-day loss at Columbus. Which means it’s time to go to the Chicago Fire FC Flow Chart.

I can see it → Oh, no → Oh, yikes, no → Well, maybe → Nope → But let’s just… → Oh, ok immediate no on that → But what if they tweak this → This looks better! → OH NO. THEY GOT ME AGAIN → No. → I’m not falling for that → No, forever. → Offseason → I can see it.