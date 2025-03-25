Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union & Inter Miami vie for top spot

What a week in MLS.
Normally we’d list some things that made it a week unlike any other (or, ya know, show the opposite). But it’s tough to know what’s real and what’s fake during an international break. Add a grain of salt to any takes you’re cooking up after this weekend.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. However, we should probably note that half of those people were on international duty this week.
Inter Miami had a Matchday 5 bye. They’re one of two unbeaten teams left in the league.
Previous: Bye | Next: 3/29 vs. PHI
Previous: 1-0 win vs. STL | Next: 3/29 at MIA
After so much hype the last couple of weeks, a 3-1 loss to Chicago probably feels like crashing down to Earth. They’re still on a 2.00 points-per-game pace and have a strong chance of bouncing back against Toronto this Saturday. Or maybe they’ll take it easy in that one as they prepare for their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal matchup with Pumas next week.
Previous: 3-1 loss vs. CHI | Next: 3/29 at TOR
It’s not exactly your typical 4-1 win, is it?
Still, the vibes in Charlotte are outstanding. The Crown put on a show in the middle 30 minutes, head coach Dean Smith signed a contract extension through 2027 and The Crown have 10 points through five games. Imagine where the hype would be if, back on Matchday 3, they turned a man advantage against Inter Miami into a win.
Previous: 4-1 win vs. SJ | Next: 3/29 at COL
LAFC put in a professional performance in a 2-0 win at Sporting KC. That’s a solid bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Austin and a nice lead into a big stretch that includes their first matchup with San Diego and a CCC quarterfinal series against Inter Miami.
Also: David Martínez is legit, folks.
Previous: 2-0 win at SKC | Next: 3/29 at SD
The Crew couldn’t find a breakthrough against New York City FC in a 0-0 draw. That’s not for a lack of trying. They outshot NYCFC 23-5 and put up 1.6 xG to NYCFC’s 0.2. Still, the Cucho effect seems real so far. They’ve scored multiple goals once in their first five games.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. NYC | Next: 3/29 at DC
It had to happen eventually. San Diego have officially lost a game for the first time in club history, but there’s not too much to worry about after falling 2-1 to Austin. They’re going to keep grabbing more points than your average expansion side.
Previous: 2-1 loss at ATX | Next: 3/29 vs. LAFC
Beating Montréal 3-0 isn’t quite as impressive as beating Philadelphia 3-1, but my goodness – Nashville seem intent on making a statement the last few weeks. They’ve earned three straight wins, outscored opponents 8-1 in that stretch and set a club record for their best five-game start to a season. They’ve got two more big tests against Cincy and Charlotte on the way, but they’ve found a groove quickly during B.J. Callaghan's first full season in charge.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. MTL | Next: 3/29 vs. CIN
Yes, folks, after their 3-1 win over a red-hot Vancouver side, that’s three-straight road wins for Chicago and four games unbeaten since their opening-day loss at Columbus. Which means it’s time to go to the Chicago Fire FC Flow Chart.
I can see it → Oh, no → Oh, yikes, no → Well, maybe → Nope → But let’s just… → Oh, ok immediate no on that → But what if they tweak this → This looks better! → OH NO. THEY GOT ME AGAIN → No. → I’m not falling for that → No, forever. → Offseason → I can see it.
We’ve never been more at “I can see it.” And it’s starting to feel possible that we'll be at “I can see it” all season? They’re getting results and Hugo Cuypers is up to five goals in five starts. This feels like the start of something different. What could possibly go wrong?
Previous: 3-1 win at VAN | Next: 3/29 vs. MTL
Someone finally scored on St. Louis and they couldn’t find a way back into the game. Their clean sheet streak is over after their 1-0 loss at Philly.
Previous: 1-0 loss at PHI | Next: 3/30 vs. ATX
It should have been three points for the Loons. They’ll be kicking themselves for allowing a late (and ugly) set-piece goal three minutes after taking a late lead. They’re unbeaten in their last four, but the last two matches have been disappointing draws.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. LA | Next: 3/29 vs. RSL
An Emil Forsberg brace guided the Red Bulls to a deserved 2-1 win over Toronto. They’re undefeated in their last four and Forsberg is up to 13 goals and six assists in 25 MLS starts. It’s hard to understate how important he is to this group.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. TOR | Next: 3/29 at NE
Austin are sitting second in the West after an impressive 2-1 win over San Diego on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. They’ve somehow gotten there after five games despite only scoring four goals, but they’re still +1 in the goal differential column and showed signs of life for the first time all season.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. SD | Next: 3/30 at STL
Yeah, D.C. United aren't a juggernaut. But sheesh, Orlando. They mollywhopped D.C. in a 4-1 home win that felt like it could have been worse for the visitors. All three of their DPs scored in this one, including Marco Pašalić. He’s looked every bit like the genuine product after entering the season with concerns about how successful a player with limited production in the Croatian top-flight could be in MLS. He’s up to four goals and an assist in five games. The Lions may have found a gem.
Pašalić has helped power them to the best scoring mark in the league through five games. Thirteen goals scored and 11 goals allowed through five isn’t the typical “greatness can only be achieved through the grind” arc that Oscar Pareja’s teams have tended to take most seasons, but it’s definitely a lot more interesting.
Previous: 4-1 win vs. DC | Next: 3/29 at LA
With four missing center backs and Kévin Denkey on international duty, Cincy will probably be fine with a 2-2 draw against Atlanta – even if they did have a one-goal lead late.
Cincy can at least take solace in how Evander stepped up to carry the load when needed. And they really, really need him after what was mostly an uninspiring performance.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. ATL | Next: 3/29 at NSH
Injury-hit Seattle didn’t find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw with Houston. They’re sitting 12th in the West after picking up just five points through five games.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. HOU | Next: 3/29 at SJ
NYCFC held on for dear life to earn a draw against the Crew despite failing to put a shot on target. They haven’t been outstanding so far, but eight points from five games isn’t bad for a team that entered the year with plenty of question marks.
Previous: 0-0 draw at CLB | Next: 3/29 at ATL
Getting run off the field at home by a not-great Portland side despite having a nearly full-strength XI is not how the Rapids wanted to build on a two-game winning streak. Getting Zack Steffen back from international duty should help them reset before a tough three-game stretch against Charlotte, Vancouver and San Diego.
Previous: 3-0 loss vs. POR | Next: 3/29 vs. CLT
Each week it feels like Atlanta get somewhat closer to putting together a full performance. We still haven’t seen a professional 90 minutes from them, though. They were the better side against Cincy in a battle of teams missing a ton of center backs, but still lost a 1-0 second-half lead – Emmanuel Latte Lath scored his fourth goal in five games – and needed a late own goal to rescue a 2-2 draw.
Previous: 2-2 draw at CIN | Next: 3/29 vs. NYC
FC Dallas took advantage of an early RSL red card and eventually got a (headed!) goal from Lucho Acosta in a 1-0 win. Acosta has two goals in five matches as he finds his way on a new team.
Previous: 1-0 win at RSL | Next: 3/29 vs. SKC
An early read card doomed RSL in a 1-0 loss to FC Dallas. They’ve spent the first five games alternating wins and losses. If the pattern holds, Minnesota are in trouble this Saturday.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. DAL | Next: 3/29 at MIN
Every now and then, the Timbers’ attack shows up and decides to deliver a few haymakers. We got one of those games on Saturday when Portland trucked the Rapids in a 3-0 win. It’s the first time this year they’ve scored multiple goals.
Previous: 3-0 win at COL | Next: 3/30 vs. HOU
A 4-1 scoreline didn’t quite match their performance against Charlotte, but the Quakes certainly weren’t at their best in the road defeat. They still put up 27 shots, though. If there’s anything this team is going to do, they’re going to put up shots. They have nine more than the next closest MLS team. On a related note: San Jose have also created more xG than any other team.
Previous: 4-1 loss at CLT | Next: 3/29 vs. SEA
They had to overcome some self-sabotage to steal a point from Minnesota, but the Galaxy pulled out a 2-2 draw in the end thanks to a 90th-minute equalizer from Emiro Garcés. They probably shouldn’t expect to get a result from a 3.3 to 0.8 xG performance too often.
Previous: 2-2 draw at MIN | Next: 3/29 vs. ORL
D.C. got absolutely pummeled by Orlando. Now, their next five games are Columbus, San Jose, Cincy, RBNY and Philly. This might stay rough.
Previous: 4-1 loss at ORL | Next: 3/29 vs. CLB
A road draw in Seattle is never a bad thing even if it was also a very, very sleepy game. The Dynamo are still looking for their first win of the season.
Previous: 0-0 draw at SEA | Next: 3/30 at POR
The Revs took the week off to get ready for a five-game stretch against New York, Cincy, Atlanta, NYCFC and Charlotte. They’re still looking for their first win and none of those matches feel like an obvious candidate to change that.
Previous: Bye | Next: 3/29 vs. RBNY
Sporting KC still haven’t won a game in a really, really, really long time.
Previous: 2-0 loss vs. LAFC | Next: 3/29 at DAL
As soon as Toronto equalized against New York, they gave the lead right back. The Reds have one point and have conceded a league-high 12 goals.
Previous: 2-1 loss at RBNY | Next: 3/29 vs. VAN
Montréal haven’t scored since their 3-2 loss at Atlanta on MLS is Back weekend. They’ve still got two more road games before they can finally play at home for the first time this year.
Oh, and they went ahead and parted ways with head coach Laurent Courtois. Gut call here: Probably not gonna fix it.
Previous: 3-0 loss at NSH | Next: 3/29 at CHI