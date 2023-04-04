Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, Seattle Sounders push LAFC for supremacy

St. Louis experienced defeat for the first time after Minnesota United decided the best way to not pass João Klauss the ball in on goal is to not really try to have the ball that much in the first place. CITY SC weren’t bad by any means, but this feels like the kind of tactic they’ll continue to have to face as the league adjusts to the new kids. They might be good enough to handle that shift just fine, but Minnesota’s success is an interesting data point as we continue to try and figure out what this group’s ceiling can be.