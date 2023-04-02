“Mature performance” steers Atlanta United to first regular-season win over RBNY

Amid all the high-flying achievements – on the field and off it – of Atlanta United ’s first six years of existence, the New York Red Bulls somehow managed to tack on an odd addendum.

“Their style is completely antagonistic to what we try to do,” Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda said after the 1-0 victory . “So it's a very good battle in that sense. Nothing against that style, it’s just different, not good or bad or whatever people want to categorize. It's just a different style, that is disruptive, that is looking for long balls, second balls, chaos in certain areas, long throw-ins to create chaos inside the box. So they put you under pressure, because they have very good tactics about that.”

That long string of struggle finally reached its conclusion on Saturday night at MBS, thanks to an early poacher’s goal from Giorgos Giakoumakis and an ensuing 90 minutes of intelligent, tenacious game management from Atlanta.

Across their first 12 regular-season meetings, the Five Stripes could not conjure a single win (0W-8L-4D), dating back to a wild loss to RBNY in their inaugural MLS match, a 2-1 comeback loss at Bobby Dodd Stadium, ATL’s temporary home at Georgia Tech while Mercedes-Benz Stadium was under construction.

Most ATL fans would likely point out the asterisk on that lengthy streak: a 3-0 win in the first leg of the 2018 Eastern Conference Final that sent the Five Stripes on the way to their MLS Cup championship later that autumn. But as Pineda’s words suggest, the vexing nature of the Red Bulls’ high press has also been emblematic of Atlanta’s broader difficulties with that playing style, which has grown more and more popular across the league in recent years.

That lends extra weight to Saturday’s breakthrough – particularly in the wake of the 6-1 beating they suffered at the hands of the Columbus Crew last week.

“Getting back to who we are, that was the theme of the week,” said Pineda. “And the players show who they are today: a team that wants to play always, that shows a lot of – there is another word, but bravery, to play under pressure, under a lot of pressure.

“We want to play,” he added. “But also, in the moments we needed to defend, we defend. In the moments we need to win the duels, I think we won most of those. So very happy for a very good performance, and obviously for the first time beating New York Red Bulls in history in the regular season.”