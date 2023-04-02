USMNT prospect Aidan Morris making the leap for Columbus Crew

Wilfried Nancy’s brief MLS coaching career has already elevated several standout players. His time in charge of CF Montréal featured a best-in-club-history campaign and individual breakthroughs from the trio of Djordje Mihailovic , Alistair Johnston and Ismaël Koné , who reaped somewhere around $20 million in combined transfer fees from European clubs last winter.

A few months into the Frenchman’s tenure at the Columbus Crew, it appears Aidan Morris is the next big Nancy project.

The 21-year-old central midfielder was the man of the match on Saturday at Lower.com Field, scoring his second and third career goals in a 4-0 thumping of Real Salt Lake, the Crew’s second straight blowout home win and a microcosm of how instrumental Morris has been in the Ohioans’ solid start to life under Nancy.

His game-winner was a particularly gorgeous sequence, reflecting both the speed at which Columbus have soaked up Nancy’s positional-play concepts and the tantalizing potential that remains to be mined.

“It’s a collective. I think the coach has done such a good job,” Morris told reporters afterwards, alluding to the “process” and the “little details” that are making his team “more free-flowing” as they adapt to the first year under their France-born head coach. “It kind of gives you an easier picture of when to arrive in the box and when to make better runs.