Power Rankings: Colorado Rapids, Nashville SC keep climbing after Week 23

Disclaimer: The Power Rankings are voted on by the entirety of the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff. You should probably be gently made fun of if you still think the actual rankings are made by just one person. However, it should be noted that this week I let my votes be cast by my elderly neighbor Ruth, who spends most of her time gardening, completing jigsaw puzzles and placing far too much emphasis on a team’s ability to use build-up play through the middle to create high probability chances in Zone 14 even though some of the best teams in the world use width in their build-up play to work inwards and disrupt backlines. Poor, delusional Ruth. But I let her vote anyway. Because I’m personally determined to ruin the sanctity of the most sacred tradition in sports: The MLS Power Rankings. Anyway, you should really recognize that the stakes have never been higher._