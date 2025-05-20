Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union challenge Vancouver Whitecaps for top spot

A four-point week and a Hudson River Derby win is a nearly perfect way to follow up a disappointing loss to Montréal last weekend. New York City FC have been as up and down as anyone this season, but they’re still sitting above the playoff line after 14 games. They can thank Alonso Martínez for a decent chunk of the points they’ve earned. He scored a goal and tacked on an assist in their 2-0 win over the Red Bulls.