Playoffs miss to contender? Judging if 6 MLS teams’ turnarounds are for real

Want proof fortunes can change (and change quickly) in Major League Soccer? The table changes, but it never lies.

And the sixth team, just outside that contender status? None other than FC Cincinnati , who’ve already put nine points between themselves and a fourth straight Wooden Spoon. It’s pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps stuff. Dream it, and you can do it.

We’re 10 weeks into the 2022 season, and a quick glance tells you four teams in the Western Conference and two in the East were all below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line last year. They’re not just keeping their heads above water, either. They’re legit contenders. Greatly improved? Yes. Realistic championship contenders? Also, mostly, yes.

So what’s for real? And what’s for right now? All statistics are courtesy of TruMedia via StatsPerform. Let’s dig in ahead of Week 11.

Quick, which LAFC player has the most non-PK xG? If you guessed Kwadwo Opoku , I don’t believe you. Eight players have more then 1.0 xG. That’s pretty incredible.

From an attacking perspective, LAFC are overperforming (third-most Goal – xG, +3.81) what’s expected. That mostly comes down to set pieces, but they’re not a one-trick pony by any means. They create a ton of goals from open play (13, fourth in MLS). They’re tied for first in shots on target inside the 18 (45). They get in good positions, and it’s their set-piece dominance (more on that in a second) that’s covering for a bit of rough finishing from Cristian Arango and Brian Rodriguez , in particular.

Let’s start with the unsexy part. Nobody has conceded fewer big chances (4). Nobody has allowed fewer xG (9.00, 10 goals conceded). They haven’t made any big defensive errors. They haven’t given up a penalty. They haven’t shot themselves in the foot. That won’t hold all season long, obviously, but their attacking prowess means they should be able to deal with the occasional hiccup.

Quality, depth and experience all over the field. Set-piece dominance. And they’re not even playing to their full potential!

Right now, they’re not getting anywhere close to the most they can out of Vela and Rodriguez. They’re almost certainly going to sign another Designated Player in the summer, perhaps a No. 10. They’re the best defensive team in the league by the numbers. They’re stocked with MLS veterans in their prime. They seem to genuinely enjoy playing for Cherundolo.

I predicted the double for LAFC last year, so take this with a grain of salt but … this feels like a team that’s capable of winning the Shield-Cup (maybe swap one with the US Open Cup) double. Capable is one thing. Doing it is another, of course.

Even a semi-dominant Vela raises the ceiling of this team considerably. It tells you how well things are going that neither he nor Rodriguez are in form (Uruguayan international's been out injured) and LAFC are still the highest-scoring team in the league. Right now, it’s a champagne problem for new manager Steve Cherundolo.

The other big red flag for me is Carlos Vela . He has four goals on the season (on 2.87 xG, 2.08 xG excluding penalties), but just three games of more than 0.25 xG. Outside of the home-opening hat trick against a Colorado Rapids side dealing with CCL heartbreak, he hasn’t been consistently goal dangerous, not in the way we’ve come to expect anyway.

LAFC have scored nine times on restarts, the best in the league by far. Put another way, they’ve scored at least one set-piece goal in all but two games! Then again, with Mamadou Fall attacking the ball and Ryan Hollingshead cleaning up loose balls, maybe that’s not as large an outlier as it seems.

Basically, the underlying numbers are screaming that they’re a solid team that’s going to have a difficult time sustaining this form.

That’s pretty evenly distributed on both sides of the ball. Thanks to a bangers clinic from Sebastian Driussi and Maxi Urruti , they’re +5.18 in Goals Above Average (Goals – xG). Thanks to some shoddy finishing from their opponents, they’re +4.97 in Goals Against Below Average (Goals allowed – xG allowed).

Reality is going to hit once things regress closer to the mean. No team in MLS is overperforming their expected goal difference by more than Austin FC (10.15 goals better than the xG model expects).

They’re finishing everything in sight. And yes, the schedule has been quite kind.

Since his MLS debut on Aug. 7, 2021, Sebastián Driussi has 12 goals and 8 assists. His 20 goal contributions are third-most in the league during that span, and he leads MLS in goals + assists with 10 in 2022. https://t.co/YDFjLPc5xe pic.twitter.com/doLfeLqWYr

Still, I don’t think they’re going away. They’re well-coached and they have a game-breaker in Driussi. I’d expect them to be within a result (and maybe some help) of a top-four spot come the end of the season. That’d be a hugely successful regular season for Year 2, indeed!

They’re a much-improved side, no doubt about that, but is the current 2 ppg pace sustainable? The numbers say no, and the road-heavy schedule coming up is likely to damper spirits (and their place in the standings) just a tad.

The early summer months will be a big test. They could very well pass it with flying colors, but it’s more likely they’ll come back down to earth.

Part of that is the remainder of the schedule is almost all conference opponents (ORL, @CHA, @ATL, RBNY remain against the East … none of those are easy points). More pertinently, eight of Josh Wolff’s team’s next 11 games are away from Q2 Stadium. Austin’s road record is 4-14-3 all-time, through the 2-1-1 mark this year is encouraging.

The schedule is about to get much more challenging. No more bonus games, so to speak.

By keeping games close and, more often than not, coming out on top in the big moments. Sunday at Austin (1-0 win) was a prime example.

What do the underlying numbers say?

That the Galaxy are a better defensive team than they are an attacking one! That seems strange to those of us who’ve become accustomed to assuming the backline is going to implode, but it’s true.

LA are middle of the pack in most attacking metrics other than xG underperformance (sixth, blame the attackers not named Javier Hernandez). In other words, they should be scoring more than they are (11 goals in 10 games). Chicharito is performing as you’d expect (5 goals, 4.91 xG), but the wingers and attacking midfielders are falling short of both expectations based on their talent, salary level and expected goals.

Being reliant on Hernandez is not a new thing. Kevin Cabral, Douglas Costa, Samuel Grandsir and Efrain Alvarez have to step it up.

LA are still third in the Shield standings because they’ve made a leap defensively – seven goals allowed co-leads the league – though they are overperforming what the models expect by a couple goals. They’re third in MLS in xG allowed (9.98). They don’t allow many shooting opportunities (third-fewest shots conceded) and most are from low probability scoring zones.

Only the Red Bulls have allowed fewer shots on target (25 to 29), and no team has allowed fewer shots on target inside the 18-yard-box (19). That could be down to defensive prowess or poor finishing. We’ll find out more as the data expands.

Potential Red Flags

What if either Mark Delgado (the team MVP so far) or Chicharito aren’t available? At least there’s a like-for-like replacement for the latter in Dejan Joveljic, but we saw what it meant to miss Hernandez last year. It meant missing the playoffs.

As for Delgado, acquiring midfield depth would appear to be priority number one in the summer. He (or some facsimile) needs to be on the field for this team to play anywhere close to its peak.

And forget peaks, it’s been valleys only for attackers without a vegetable-based nickname. I am belaboring the point, but they’re not pulling their weight. You can’t get one goal and three assists combined in 1,454 minutes from two DPs and a TAM player and expect to sniff your potential.

Crystal Ball

Same as Austin. Fighting to host a playoff game on Decision Day.