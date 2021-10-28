History made: New England Revolution set single-season MLS points record

It caps off another milestone during a historic season for Bruce Arena's group, which had already clinched their first-ever Supporters' Shield on Oct. 23 – all before even needing to play in Week 32.

Following Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids , the Revs have officially broken the MLS single-season points record, with their haul of 73 points from 33 matches topping the previous record of 72 set by LAFC 's 2019 team.

The New England Revolution have done it.

Now, the Revs also have the points record to their name behind their current form of 22W-4L-7D through 33 matches, including a 12-1-3 mark at Gillette Stadium and an impressive 10-3-4 mark on the road.

New England have one more match left in their 2021 regular season, with a Decision Day (Nov. 7) home tilt against Inter Miami CF presenting another chance to add to their new record.