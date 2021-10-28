History made: New England Revolution set single-season MLS points record

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The New England Revolution have done it.

Following Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids, the Revs have officially broken the MLS single-season points record, with their haul of 73 points from 33 matches topping the previous record of 72 set by LAFC's 2019 team.

It caps off another milestone during a historic season for Bruce Arena's group, which had already clinched their first-ever Supporters' Shield on Oct. 23 – all before even needing to play in Week 32.

Now, the Revs also have the points record to their name behind their current form of 22W-4L-7D through 33 matches, including a 12-1-3 mark at Gillette Stadium and an impressive 10-3-4 mark on the road.

New England have one more match left in their 2021 regular season, with a Decision Day (Nov. 7) home tilt against Inter Miami CF presenting another chance to add to their new record.

Then, the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed will turn their focus to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, with an MLS Cup victory on Dec. 11 the final hurdle in establishing this year's Revs as one of the undisputed best teams in league history.

Year
Club
Points
Win%
2021
NE* (Arena coach)
73
.773
2019
LAFC
72
.750
2018
RBNY
71
.721
2017
TOR
69
.721
2018
ATL
69
.706
1998
LA
68
.750
2011
LA (Arena coach)
67
.706

* NE have one more match remaining in the 2021 MLS Regular Season - November 7 vs Miami.

New England Revolution

Related Stories

Bruce Arena ties Sigi Schmid for most MLS regular-season coaching wins
Recap: New England Revolution 1, Colorado Rapids 0
Adam Buksa has developed into a "monster in the box" for New England Revolution
More News
More News
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0
Recap: FC Dallas 1, Real Salt Lake 2

Recap: FC Dallas 1, Real Salt Lake 2
Recap: Forge FC 0 (7), CF Montréal 0 (8)
Canadian Championship

Recap: Forge FC 0 (7), CF Montréal 0 (8)
Recap: Columbus Crew 3, Orlando City SC 2

Recap: Columbus Crew 3, Orlando City SC 2
Recap: Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami CF 1

Recap: Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami CF 1
Recap: FC Cincinnati 3, Nashville SC 6

Recap: FC Cincinnati 3, Nashville SC 6
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Dairon Asprilla, Portland Timbers - 55th minute
0:53

GOAL: Dairon Asprilla, Portland Timbers - 55th minute
OWN GOAL: Michael Boxall, Vancouver Whitecaps - 45th minute
0:49

OWN GOAL: Michael Boxall, Vancouver Whitecaps - 45th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy | October 27, 2021
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy | October 27, 2021
GOAL: Diego Chará, Portland Timbers - 34th minute
0:53

GOAL: Diego Chará, Portland Timbers - 34th minute
More Video
Tell us what you think about MLSsoccer.com

Tell us what you think about MLSsoccer.com

This year we updated MLSsoccer.com, how did we do?