Playoff hunt: What will define Western Conference bubble teams in 2023?

With that in mind, here's one key to each Western Conference bubble team's playoff hopes. We're profiling clubs within five points of ninth place (currently sitting at Minnesota United FC 's 31 points). Eastern Conference version drops soon.

Ready or not, Decision Day (Oct. 21) looms. Most clubs only have 10 or so games to finish above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line, increasing pressure on players and coaches to do whatever's necessary to reach the postseason.

If head coach Brian Schmetzer can figure out that jigsaw puzzle, then the Sounders, bolstered by one of the best defensive units in the league, are still capable of putting together a deep run.

Both club legends are still capable of producing magic at a moment’s notice, but with the likes of Jordan Morris , Cristian Roldan , Léo Chú and Albert Rusnák all capable of playing in the team’s front four, the question becomes who should start, and who should become a super sub (assuming each player is healthy, which hasn’t often been the case).

The Sounders ' two attack-minded Designated Players have combined to contribute 2g/3a since May 7, which is not great for a club’s starting No. 9 and No. 10. Not surprisingly, they’ve only won four of 14 games over that stretch.

Key to making the playoffs: Figure out the best use of Nico Lodeiro and Raúl Ruidíaz

Now, San Jose's schedule features only two teams in the top half of the Supporters’ Shield standings ( Nashville and RSL ) over their final 10 games.

Talent, form and schedule are the leading factors here. Even if Cowell leaves, Cristian Espinoza , Jeremy Ebobisse , Jamiro Monteiro , Carlos Gruezo and Jackson Yueill should be enough to earn a playoff spot in a relatively weak Western Conference this year. Plus, the Quakes are coming off two massive wins against rivals from the West who are also on the bubble (Seattle and Vancouver ).

This may be a copout, but of all teams on this list, the Earthquakes feel like the closest thing to a lock, even amid rumors of a potential Cade Cowell transfer to Europe.

If the Dynamo, in head coach Ben Olsen's first year, can maintain their home pace and steal just a few points on the road before the season’s end, they’ll make the playoffs.

With metronomic midfielders Héctor Herrera , Adalberto Carrasquilla and Artur complementing dynamic attackers like Amine Bassi , Corey Baird and Nelson Quiñones , the Dynamo can put opponents in a stranglehold with their possession and deliver the killer blow via swift changes of pace – especially when their opponents are struggling to get out of second gear in the brutal heat.

The Dynamo are 8W-2L-2D at Shell Energy Stadium and have leaned all the way into their home motto, “Hell in the Shell.” And why not? The Timbers walked into their brutally hot and humid grounds last Sunday and immediately hit the soccer equivalent of a “nope,” giving up three goals to Houston in the first 15 minutes.

7th place in West

32 points (9W-10L-5D)

10 games left

Key to making the playoffs: Get the new additions settled quickly

Neither of Austin’s summer acquisitions, Matt Hedges and Memo Rodríguez, pop off the page in terms of star quality. Hedges was one of MLS’ best defenders in the latter half of the 2010s, but the 33-year-old center back has only played more than 2,000 minutes in a season once since then. And Rodríguez has had productive seasons with Houston, but only put up one goal and one assist in his time with the LA Galaxy’s struggling attack this year.

Still, Austin will need solid contributions from both down the homestretch in order to make the playoffs. With center back Leo Väisänen not quite returned from his knee injury, ATX need as much defensive help as they can get; they’ve given up the most goals of any team currently occupying a Western Conference playoff spot. And with Austin dealing Diego Fagundez to LA – plus Emiliano Rigoni not living up to DP expectations – Rodríguez will surely need to play meaningful minutes on the wing in Austin’s final push.