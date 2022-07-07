The next Taty? Julian Carranza aims high after finding a home with Philadelphia Union

Teams in MLS are just now crossing the midpoint of the season and among the teams staking their claim as a title-winning candidate is the Philadelphia Union .

The 22-year-old Argentine forward has four goals and four assists heading into this Friday’s Rivalry Week clash with D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes). Those numbers already dwarf what he did the previous two seasons in South Florida, where he only scored three goals in 41 games.

A big reason for that is Julian Carranza , who arrived on loan from Inter Miami CF just weeks before the Union traded away talismanic forward Kacper Przybylko to Chicago Fire FC.

Currently second in the Eastern Conference with 30 points from 18 games and just two points behind leaders New York Red Bulls , the Union appear to be poised for a shot at another deep postseason run and maybe a first-ever MLS Cup.

“Here in Philadelphia, starting every game, I get so many more opportunities to show what type of player that I can become. I think that I still haven’t played my best game with Philadelphia. I have played some good games, but still not my best and I think I can do it in what is left of the season,” added Carranza.

“In Miami I had Gonzalo Higuain in front of me, so it was very difficult to be able to play, entering as a sub for only 10 or 15 minutes in some games, so it was very difficult to do something in such little time,” said Carranza in a phone interview with MLSsoccer.com.

When talking to Carranza, there is a palpable relief, a kind of exhale that emits when discussing his arrival to Philadelphia. Immediately one gets the sense that 2020 and 2021 in Miami are days he’d rather not dwell on for too long.

“He is as good as there is in the league in terms of working hard defensively, maybe poking a ball that leads to a counterattack, but he fights for everything and you have seen him do that in games now,” said Curtin.

“I think when Julian came in in preseason, he came in from a difficult situation in Miami where he wasn’t getting the playing time that he wanted. He came in from minute one in preseason and worked hard right from the start and ingratiated himself with his teammates. They love his work rate,” said Curtin in a press conference last week.

Curtin also knew he was getting a player that had the instinct to play the Philly way: Work hard defensively, disrupt the opponent and kick-start a lightning-quick counterattack

“This is a team in which the players know each other more, they have spent more time playing together, they know how each one is going to act. In Miami it wasn’t the same because all of the players were new to the team and trying to get to know each other on the field and the team didn’t operate well. Here, the players know each other better, they have made the playoffs and finals together,” said Carranza.

Even from his early days under head coach Jim Curtin during preseason this past winter, Carranza could detect that the Union’s continuity was going to make a difference for him.

The stats mentioned above about Carranza in Miami are pretty jarring. He was brought in by Inter Miami from boyhood Argentine club Banfield as one of the first two signings in the history of the franchise, along with Matias Pellegrini, who himself is currently playing on loan away from Miami at Argentina’s Estudiantes de La Plata.

Reflecting the struggles of Inter Miami in its league infancy, Carranza had just 11 starts in 41 games in his first two seasons. In 2021, his 25 appearances amounted to a paltry total of 726 minutes. At one point last summer, he says there was strong consideration of going back to Argentine football; there was also a possibility of playing in Chile and even some talk of Europe.

Faced with a potential crisis of confidence and unable to carve his way into head coach Phil Neville’s starting XI ahead of Higuain, Carranza doubled down on what he could only control.

“Miami was tough because I worked really hard to be able to play in what was a difficult situation, in that I had such a big star ahead of me, a decisive player that had to play,” Carranza said. “I was in a situation that whatever I did, it was going to be tough to get more minutes.

“I had a bad time. It was a very bad year in which I didn’t play much. I suffered a lot, but the good thing about it is that I always trained hard. I was strong mentally, so that what happened didn’t affect me. The only thing I did was train hard every day so that when I did get a chance like this one, I could take advantage of it and show that I can be a decisive player and a 90-minute player.”

It may be that Carranza’s future will still be in Miami. The end of the 2022 season will set up a scenario in which a decision by the parties involved will have to be made to see what the next step in Carranza’s career will be. One party, at least, has already laid their cards on the table.

“He’s contributed in a big way for us,” Curtin said. “He’s obviously a guy I want to keep around here in Philadelphia for good, but he still has work to do and we have games to win. If he is being critical of himself, I bet he would say that he could have three or four more goals already this year where he just maybe doesn’t pull the trigger quick enough or maybe mis-hits a ball. But he’s getting in really good spots. He can be a double-digit goalscorer in this league and he can also set up goals, which is really valuable.

“I think as he continues to play this way and maybe even gets a little sharper as the year goes on, those good things will take care of themselves, but I really couldn’t say enough about how good Julian has come into the team. He’s given us a lot of energy.”