San Diego FC: Milan Iloski named Player of the Matchday

Milan Iloski 's record-breaking performance during Matchday 20 has earned the San Diego FC forward MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

Iloski tallied the fastest four goals in MLS history, scoring a 'poker' across a 12-minute span as San Diego topped Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 5-3, at BC Place to take first place in the Western Conference standings.

The former Real Salt Lake homegrown made the most of his first-ever MLS start, becoming the 10th player in league history to score three goals in 10 minutes or less. He's also the 20th player in league history to score at least four goals in a match and the third to do so this season, following Vancouver's Brian White and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge.

Iloski, who's on loan from Danish side FC Nordsjælland, has seven goals in the last three matches (135 minutes) and nine tallies on the season in just 292 minutes.