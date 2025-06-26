San Diego FC: Milan Iloski named Player of the Matchday

Milan Iloski's record-breaking performance during Matchday 20 has earned the San Diego FC forward MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.
Iloski tallied the fastest four goals in MLS history, scoring a 'poker' across a 12-minute span as San Diego topped Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 5-3, at BC Place to take first place in the Western Conference standings.
The former Real Salt Lake homegrown made the most of his first-ever MLS start, becoming the 10th player in league history to score three goals in 10 minutes or less. He's also the 20th player in league history to score at least four goals in a match and the third to do so this season, following Vancouver's Brian White and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge.
Iloski, who's on loan from Danish side FC Nordsjælland, has seven goals in the last three matches (135 minutes) and nine tallies on the season in just 292 minutes.
The 25-year-old has reached nine goals quicker than any other player in MLS history, eclipsing Adama Diomande's mark of nine goals in 472 minutes played with LAFC in 2018.
San Diego, who are looking to become the second expansion team in three seasons to finish first in the conference standings (St. Louis CITY SC in 2023), have a league-best three Player of the Matchday winners this season: Iloski, as well as DP wingers Anders Dreyer (Matchday 1) and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Matchday 11).
Iloski and San Diego are back on the road Saturday evening for a visit to Western Conference rivals FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.