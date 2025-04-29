Minnesota United sign Julian Gressel

Minnesota United FC have signed Julian Gressel after Inter Miami CF waived the midfielder/defender, the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire professional career in MLS since being selected No. 8 overall (first round) in the 2017 SuperDraft out of Providence College.

Gressel has 26 goals and 65 assists in 242 regular-season appearances, starting with Atlanta United before later competing for D.C. United, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Columbus Crew and Miami. He's won seven titles, including two MLS Cups (2018, '23) and a Supporters' Shield (2024).

Internationally, Gressel has six appearances with the USMNT. He grew up in Germany.

"We welcome Julian and his family to Minnesota and are excited for him to join our team," said Minnesota chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad.