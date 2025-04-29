Minnesota United sign Julian Gressel

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Minnesota United FC have signed Julian Gressel after Inter Miami CF waived the midfielder/defender, the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027.
The 31-year-old has spent his entire professional career in MLS since being selected No. 8 overall (first round) in the 2017 SuperDraft out of Providence College.
Gressel has 26 goals and 65 assists in 242 regular-season appearances, starting with Atlanta United before later competing for D.C. United, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Columbus Crew and Miami. He's won seven titles, including two MLS Cups (2018, '23) and a Supporters' Shield (2024).
Internationally, Gressel has six appearances with the USMNT. He grew up in Germany.
"We welcome Julian and his family to Minnesota and are excited for him to join our team," said Minnesota chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad.
"Julian brings an impressive depth of MLS experience and championship pedigree to Minnesota. He is a proven winner and competitor and our hope is that he will contribute those qualities to our team and continue to push our club forward throughout the rest of this season and beyond."
Despite his crucial role on last year's record-setting Inter Miami team, Gressel had yet to feature under new head coach Javier Mascherano. He joined the club in free agency ahead of the 2024 campaign, reuniting with then-head coach Tata Martino.
Minnesota will be Gressel's sixth MLS club across nine seasons in the league. He's mainly played as a right wingback and central midfielder.
In their second season under head coach Eric Ramsay, the Loons are fourth in the Western Conference with 16 points (4W-2L-4D). Inter Miami are fifth in the Eastern Conference (5W-1L-3D; 18 points), though they have a game in hand.
