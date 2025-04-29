Houston Dynamo sign Erik Sviatchenko to contract extension

Houston Dynamo FC have signed defender Erik Sviatchenko to a contract extension through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Tuesday.

“We are pleased that Erik committed to Houston, and we look forward to his continued contributions as we push for a third successive playoff appearance this season.”

“Erik has been a stalwart at the center of our defense since arriving in Houston and a key contributor to our success over the past two seasons,” said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.

The 33-year-old former Denmark international has two goals and three assists in 78 matches across all competitions for Houston. He helped them win the 2023 US Open Cup title.

Sviatchenko is in his third season with the Dynamo, after joining during the 2023 campaign from Danish powerhouse FC Midtjylland.

So far this season, Sviatchenko has made seven appearances for Houston. He's formed a new center-back partnership with Femi Awodesu after Micael was transferred to Brazilian Série A side Palmeiras for a club-record fee.

"This is such a huge moment in my journey. Houston has been home for me and my family, and I truly believe in what we are building at the club," said Sviatchenko. "I want to thank the fans for their energy, passion and unwavering support – they are the heart of this club.

"I want to thank my teammates for pushing to create a winning culture in Houston. And I want to thank Pat, Asher, Ben and the entire Dynamo organization for believing in me from day one. I look forward to pushing for a return to the playoffs and building on our winning culture."