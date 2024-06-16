Philadelphia's talent gap, Seattle's waiting game & more from Matchday 20

As the season passes its halfway point we’re taking a look at a Seattle side finding glimmers of hope, an RSL team finding themselves one piece short, Columbus going to the Bronx and producing a classic, and one of the great No. 10s in league history finding yet another gear as he enters his 30s.

Philly smelled blood. They fought. They scrapped. They threw numbers forward and threw caution to the wind, banging on the door. Desperate for a match-winner.

I wrote it and said it multiple times this winter: This group of Philly Union players had earned the right to come back, together, one last time and try to win something. They’d come so close so many times and done so while swimming upstream so often just in terms of on-field talent. I didn’t really expect them to win anything this year, but I expected them to be in the fight.

It’ll also be because they left no stone unturned in terms of finding talent via the draft. Afonso and Bright have both been excellent, providing the kind of match-winning depth that, well, wins you matches you should otherwise have lost.

Back to Miami’s goal: That is the 15th pick in this year’s SuperDraft, Yannick Bright , finding the 32nd pick, Leo Afonso . If Miami win the Supporters’ Shield this year it’ll be because they have Messi and Suárez and Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba , and it’ll be because they signed Gressel in free agency and developed their homegrown players and were ground-breaking in their use of the U-22 initiative.

For now, at least. But if Philly want to climb back into their customary spot near the top of the East standings, Wagner’s words shouldn’t fall on deaf ears.

“You know who we have and it’s not gonna change,” is what head coach Jim Curtin said when asked about the roster, “so we have to find a way to get out of it.”

It’s a sentiment the leaders of the team, Andre Blake and Alejandro Bedoya , have both also expressed in one way or another. And, well, it’s time, because this group got their chance, and so far they just haven’t taken it. They haven't really even come close.

“They don’t have to be million-dollar players, just players who have different profiles, different styles,” Wagner said during his rant.

Wagner went on to lament the team’s lack of pace and finishing – ironic on a night in which Mikael Uhre scored a goal, but probably not wrong overall. The Union, this group of players, just don’t have enough. And with Julián Carranza about to depart for Rotterdam, the talent gap between Philly and the league’s elite is about to get wider.

“I think everybody sees it. The fan base, we see it. I think if that’s not clear and honest, everybody should know [in] the front office that we should go out now and get new players.”

“I think we should see now that we have to invest in the team,” left back Kai Wagner told a group of reporters in what could be called a postgame rant. “We need players who can help us. We should not just believe our young guys can come up and play, and everybody just says ‘Okay, we have young guys coming up, they should help us.’ That’s not how it is.

And with that, the Union fell to eighth in the East, with just one win in their past 11 league matches. It might’ve been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

So you’d forgive Seattle fans if they found themselves on the edge of their respective seats, the taste of incipient doom on their tongues.

This is where things have pretty consistently spun out of control for the Sounders this season. Long periods of good, or at least adequate play have been undone by catastrophic individual mistakes in defense, or in goal, or in the deep-lying midfield on an almost weekly basis. In conjunction with that, winning margins have been shaved razor thin by the attack’s inability to generate anything resembling a comfortable lead.

Fifty-six minutes into Saturday night’s home match against Minnesota United , the Seattle Sounders were nursing a 1-0 lead. It had not quite been one-way traffic to that point in the game, but it wasn’t far off from that descriptor. And over the previous 10 minutes of play, the Loons – a short-handed version of the Loons, but still a team up near the top of the Western Conference standings – had started getting on the ball a bit more, and were starting to create a little rhythm because of that.

Obed Vargas and Léo Chú did, in fact, weave some magic. And Paul Rothrock snuck to the back post to finish the movement off, tapping home for the 2-0 lead. Tastes like victory.

“Good possession in the second half, in the opponent’s half of the field, and a great second goal by Paul Rothrock,” is how head coach Brian Schmetzer described the difference between this performance and the ones that have led to so many dropped points this season. He then hung a lampshade on the obvious. “Because at 1-0 it becomes a little bit dicey, but at 2-0 it’s a little bit easier. And the team was even pushing a little bit for the third goal, so I was happy that they were continuing to play like they did in the first half. I think that was a big part of it.”

Seattle have had precious few of these types of build-ups this year, ones where they get into the final third at a run and then combine, at pace, to get into the box against a scrambled defense. Instead, their attacking play has been less decisive, and their ability to beat defenders with the ball has been a weakness. Thus far this season they are:

Tied for last in shots following a successful dribble in the final third.

24th in xA following a successful dribble in the final third.

19th in dribble attempts in the box.

Those numbers are all roughly in line with what they were last year. So if you want to understand why they are where they are – down by the red line, scrapping for their playoff lives – you first need to understand that their big winter signing, winger/playmaker Pedro de la Vega was brought in to specifically address that. He was supposed to produce the kind of dynamic, defender-eliminating 1v1 and combination play in the final third that could unlock tap-ins for the other attackers.

De la Vega has been limited to just 103 minutes all year thanks to a recurring hamstring injury. There is no word on when he’ll finally, officially be fit (though if you read the tea leaves, there’s some hope we’ll see him for a cameo by the end of this month). And so the Sounders have had to make do with largely the same winger corps as last year, who have mostly had the same shortcomings as last year.

But if you want to get an idea of what they were supposed to look like – what they hopefully will look like if de la Vega ever gets fit – that goal was it. That’s the Platonic ideal of a Sounders goal in 2024: a quick, decisive entry into the final third; a 2v2 that eliminates multiple defenders via skill moves; an open path into the primary assist zone and a ball zipped across the top of the six-yard box with multiple runners crashing.

It was a wonderful gift to fans of a club that was celebrating its 50th birthday on the night and a declaration of what this team’s desperately trying to become in the second half of the season.

Two other notes from this one:

When Alex Roldan suffered an early concussion, Cristian Roldan dropped to right back and instead of pushing Jordan Morris (four goals in his past five games) to the wing and bringing on Raúl Ruidíaz at center forward, Schmetzer kept Morris at center forward while Rothrock came in on the left wing and Chú moved to the right wing.

Ruidíaz took a DNP-CD and has just one goal since the start of May.

Read into that what you will.