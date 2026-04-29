Austin FC vs. St. Louis CITY: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Western Conference sides aim to climb the table when Austin FC host St. Louis CITY SC for Matchday 11's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, May 3 | 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT
Where
- Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas
Record
- 13th in Western Conference
- 10 points, 2W-4L-4D
What to know
Have Austin turned a corner? They snapped a seven-match winless streak last weekend, earning a 2-0 victory over Copa Tejas rivals Houston Dynamo FC.
In arguably their best performance of the season, Myrto Uzuni set up Canadian international Jayden Nelson's opener before adding an insurance goal in first-half stoppage time.
And the good news doesn't stop there for Austin fans, with USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez, homegrown standout Owen Wolff and midfielder Dani Pereira all nearing a return from injury.
Who to watch
- Facundo Torres: The Uruguay international has 1g/5a in 10 matches to begin his Austin career. Has he done enough to earn a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot?
- Myrto Uzuni: The club-record signing and Albanian international has added a goal contribution in four consecutive matches, improving to 3g/3a on the season.
- Brad Stuver: Austin's longtime goalkeeper is their all-time leader in appearances with 193 matches. He's coming off his 41st career clean sheet.
- Joseph Rosales: The Honduran international was acquired from Minnesota United FC during the offseason, and has immediately become a key contributor for the Verde & Black.
- Oleksandr Svatok: The Ukraine international anchors Austin's defense, often partnering at center back with Brendan Hines-Ike.
Predicted XI
Does head coach Nico Estévez run it back from a solid win over rival Houston? The only wrinkle is that Jayden Nelson is dealing with a knock.
Record
- 14th in Western Conference
- 6 points, 1W-5L-3D
What to know
St. Louis hope to snap a four-match winless streak during their visit to Q2 Stadium.
They were a little more than 30 minutes away from a turnaround last weekend, but Timo Werner's brace turned the tide in the San Jose Earthquakes' 3-2 victory at Energizer Park.
In that defeat, Marcel Hartel logged a goal and an assist. If the German attacker can repeat that performance against Austin, St. Louis could be in line for their first road win under head coach Yoann Damet.
Who to watch
- Marcel Hartel: The Designated Player leads St. Louis with 3g/1a on the season, and produced an AT&T MLS Goal of the Year candidate in mid-March.
- Roman Bürki: The former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper has been CITY's starting goalkeeper since their inaugural 2023 season and is on the verge of his 100th regular-season appearance.
- Sergio Córdova: The Venezuelan striker scored against San Jose, his first goal since arriving on loan from Swiss Super League side BSC Young Boys.
- Daniel Edelman: The former US youth international midfielder is in his first year with St. Louis after featuring for Red Bull New York.
- Chris Durkin: Another former US youth international, Durkin has anchored St. Louis' midfield since arriving from D.C. United ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Predicted XI
Early into his St. Louis tenure, Damet has leaned on veteran leaders like Bürki, Hartel and center back Timo Baumgartl.
With both teams desperate for three points, the Verde & Black faithful could prove huge. Q2 was rocking in Matchday 10, helping push Austin over the top for a win over rival Houston. Can they do the same against St. Louis?