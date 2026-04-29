Austin FC vs. St. Louis CITY: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Western Conference sides aim to climb the table when Austin FC host St. Louis CITY SC for Matchday 11's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Does head coach Nico Estévez run it back from a solid win over rival Houston? The only wrinkle is that Jayden Nelson is dealing with a knock.

And the good news doesn't stop there for Austin fans, with USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez , homegrown standout Owen Wolff and midfielder Dani Pereira all nearing a return from injury.

In arguably their best performance of the season, Myrto Uzuni set up Canadian international Jayden Nelson 's opener before adding an insurance goal in first-half stoppage time.

Have Austin turned a corner? They snapped a seven-match winless streak last weekend, earning a 2-0 victory over Copa Tejas rivals Houston Dynamo FC .

What to know

Record

14th in Western Conference

6 points, 1W-5L-3D

What to know

St. Louis hope to snap a four-match winless streak during their visit to Q2 Stadium.

They were a little more than 30 minutes away from a turnaround last weekend, but Timo Werner's brace turned the tide in the San Jose Earthquakes' 3-2 victory at Energizer Park.

In that defeat, Marcel Hartel logged a goal and an assist. If the German attacker can repeat that performance against Austin, St. Louis could be in line for their first road win under head coach Yoann Damet.

Who to watch

Marcel Hartel: The Designated Player leads St. Louis with 3g/1a on the season, and produced an AT&T MLS Goal of the Year candidate in mid-March.

The Designated Player leads St. Louis with 3g/1a on the season, and produced an AT&T MLS Goal of the Year candidate in mid-March. Roman Bürki: The former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper has been CITY's starting goalkeeper since their inaugural 2023 season and is on the verge of his 100th regular-season appearance.

The former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper has been CITY's starting goalkeeper since their inaugural 2023 season and is on the verge of his 100th regular-season appearance. Sergio Córdova: The Venezuelan striker scored against San Jose, his first goal since arriving on loan from Swiss Super League side BSC Young Boys.

The Venezuelan striker scored against San Jose, his first goal since arriving on loan from Swiss Super League side BSC Young Boys. Daniel Edelman: The former US youth international midfielder is in his first year with St. Louis after featuring for Red Bull New York.

The former US youth international midfielder is in his first year with St. Louis after featuring for Red Bull New York. Chris Durkin: Another former US youth international, Durkin has anchored St. Louis' midfield since arriving from D.C. United ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Predicted XI