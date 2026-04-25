How RSL's Diego Luna stays grounded amid USMNT rise

“I think it's part of it, right? Once you do well on the field, things start to happen off the field. And I think that's really cool.”

“It's been cool – stressful, a lot of travel, too much sleep,” Luna told MLSsoccer.com of fame’s newfound demands on his schedule during a swing through Indio, California in preseason.

How many North American soccer players get accosted by TMZ at the airport? Luna, for one. He’s now recognizable enough that a reporter with the infamous celebrity tabloid peppered him with a few questions when he was passing through Los Angeles during the offseason – and where he and RSL will return this weekend, to visit the LA Galaxy in a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire showdown at Dignity Health Sports Park (7 pm ET | Apple TV ).

You’ve probably spotted the tattooed visage of Real Salt Lake ’s playmaker in one place or another across the multimedia landscape lately: bank commercials, beer ads and shoe-company promos, public service announcements promoting mental health, a role on the ‘Men in Blazers’ podcasting network, a central place in U.S. Soccer’s rollout of the national teams’ new kits, moving first-person essays on The Players’ Tribune , interviews on mainstream platforms like The Pat McAfee Show and too many other outlets (both English- and Spanish-language) to count. And of course, ample placement on this very website as well.

TMZ recently caught up with USMNT midfielder Diego Luna when he was leaving the airport. They asked him if soccer is close to being the sport of America. “I think this is one of the biggest years for it, right? This is the biggest opportunity we’re going to have,” Luna… pic.twitter.com/z7E3v1eZcX

“Just coming here, spending time with the family, staying at a hotel, being with them, going to eat at restaurants and everything, I think that's one of the best feelings.”

“Every opportunity they get to come out here and watch me and watch soccer in general, they love it,” said Luna, whose father and siblings all played and coach the sport. “It's a soccer family, and we just love to be out here, be on the grass.

Here, Luna had several members of his family in attendance, and for a few brief moments on a sunny winter morning in the Coachella Valley, all the glitz and hype took a back seat to something simpler.

On that occasion, Luna was speaking pitchside at the Empire Polo Club after a preseason scrimmage vs. the Galaxy, his 2-year-old son Manolo happily sprinting across the venue’s lush grass in front of him. Luna had just come from one set of promotional commitments involving the USMNT and Telemundo, and would fulfill a few more at the NBA All-Star Game a few days later, all the while managing a nagging knee issue that eventually sidelined him for the first few weeks of the MLS regular season.

“It's been a full 360, man. I think I've been getting recognized, and not only here in Utah,” he told MLSsoccer.com on Friday, “in different malls across the states and different coffee shops and stuff like that. So I think it's a blessing, something I definitely dreamed of. But this is just the beginning.”

That’s when he shook off a broken nose, which he later called “life-changing,” to play the game-winning assist in a USMNT win over Costa Rica that quickly entered program lore. Postgame, head coach Mauricio Pochettino cheekily praised Luna’s “big balls” and fast-tracked him to a key role at last summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup .

Though close observers of the youth game had eyes on his talent way back in his adolescent years, Luna truly burst onto the scene in January of last year.

In the runup to a massive tournament piled high with expectations, Luna has become one of the faces of the US men’s national team – and even MLS as a whole, thanks to his vibrant attacking style, compelling backstory and yes, that distinctive look.

No guarantees

There’s a contradiction at the heart of Luna’s breakthrough.

The heart and commitment – desperation, even – with which he plays made such an impression on Pochettino in large part because the Argentine believed the USMNT as a whole had grown complacent, overly comfortable. Promoting Luna helped Pochettino drive home the point that nobody's spot was safe, that he’d spotted plenty of MLS standouts ready to step up if the more established names weren’t hungry enough.

Even as Luna’s name began to ring out, his face splashed across posters and television screens, ‘Poch’ left him off the March roster for high-profile friendlies vs. Belgium and Portugal. It was due mainly to the aforementioned knee issue – “an unfortunate injury at the wrong time,” in Luna’s words – yet the coach made sure to warn his entire player pool about the importance of going all-out at all times.

“We have all the information. They cannot cheat us,” said Pochettino, who later made a point to say that even featuring in a photo shoot for the new kit release was no assurance of a World Cup place. “It’s important to always train, giving your best. It’s not to say, ‘OK, I am at my club, I’ll give 50 percent. Because after, in the national team, I am going to play 100 percent.’ No. I want the player to play his best.”

Luna’s taking nothing for granted. Just this past Wednesday, for example, he fell ill and was unable to hold down any food or water all day, yet still logged a full 90 minutes in RSL’s 2-0 home loss to defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami.

“Nothing is guaranteed. You know, a picture doesn't write stories, a picture doesn't write a legacy,” he said of his rising media profile. “For me to be a part of that is a blessing. But at the back of my mind, that's nothing to me. It's about being able to be on that pitch when that whistle blows in the summer.