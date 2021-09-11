Orlando forward Daryl Dike wins Week 23 AT&T Goal of the Week

In the end, it was hardly even a race.
Orlando City SC forward Daryl Dike has won Week 23’s AT&T Goal of the Week poll, taking home 49.7% of the final vote. The US men’s national teamer went on an incredible solo run in a 3-2 win over Columbus, muscling off a defender at midfield before roofing past Eloy Room.
Second place went to FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (27.3%), who sliced and diced his way to a stunning consolation strike in their 3-2 loss at Real Salt Lake.
Third place belonged to Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (13.6%) for a crisp shot inside the far post during a 3-1 trouncing of New York City FC. And fourth place was left to Colorado Rapids forward Dominique Badji (9.4%), who capped off a lightning-quick counter-attack during a 1-0 win at San Jose.
Check out all the nominees below: