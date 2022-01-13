One reason every MLS team should feel optimistic as 2022 preseason begins

The honeymoon is coming to an end

After you win MLS Cup, you get a certain amount of time before people gain the ability to be genuinely frustrated with the direction of the team. No one in Columbus should be truly upset with how 2021 went. In a vacuum, it didn’t go well. In context, you watched your team miss the playoffs while holding MLS Cup and even got a Campeones Cup title.

That phase is reaching its conclusion though. Despite 2020, 2021 certainly had to be disappointing on some level. There were preseason talks of the Columbus Crew being an all-time excellent team based on the talent they brought in to add to a championship roster. It didn’t quite work out that way. And maybe in some sense coming far short of that possibility was for the best. Complacency won’t be as much of an option this year and this roster and the folks in charge of it will be motivated to get the Crew back where they feel they belong: Competing for the top of the East. They’ll likely have the pieces and hopefully they’ll have the injury luck to make that happen.