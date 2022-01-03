Inside Ricardo Pepi's transfer to Augsburg & what's next for FC Dallas

It goes without saying that FC Dallas were in no rush to lose Ricardo Pepi .

“You have to respect that from the player," technical director Andre Zanotta told MLSsoccer.com. "He showed us he was clear in his desire to go to Europe. Right now was the right time, we heard that from his family and his agent. He wanted to go and pursue that dream.”

But an abundance of interest across Europe turned to offers following his breakout year. Pepi's dream move was suddenly a reality. Along the way since Dallas' final regular-season game, Pepi and his camp made it clear the timing was right. In talks with the club, Pepi's father said their family is one of opportunity; and the opportunity is now. While Pepi seemed like the surest bet in American soccer, there's no guarantee the same opportunities will be waiting in the summer or next winter.

It is a World Cup year and Pepi is currently Gregg Berhalter's first-choice center forward for the US men's national team . Both by way of transfer value and first-team performance, they had time on their side.

Pepi had signed a five-year contract extension in July and had only concluded his first MLS season as a regular starter in November. He was a crucial player in the first team already, leading Dallas with 13 goals as an incandescent light in an otherwise bleak season. And the boy is FC Dallas through and through, joining the club's academy at 12 years old and making his professional debut with now-MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC before quickly being elevated into the first team.

Thankfully for Dallas, they weren't short of serious suitors. Pepi's talent has long been appreciated in Europe – Dallas had rejected offers for their homegrown star even last winter as he turned 18 – and clubs were queuing up for this winter.

Before long, those offers came closer to Dallas' valuation of the player.

Amid an avalanche of interest, Dallas and Pepi's camp eventually found a mutually beneficial move and mere days after the winter transfer window officially opened in Europe, a deal was reached with German club FC Augsburg in a club-record transfer for Pepi that is worth $20 million. It is a new league record for guaranteed money for a homegrown and among the top three overall in league history.

“Pepi is such an important player in so many different aspects, we wanted to make the best out of it," Zanotta said. "We thought it was possible to get the best deal we could get, numbers we considered to be really good.”

Pepi's camp met with the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and many more. Bayern Munich are big fans of Pepi, who has been at the club on training stints via their partnership with Dallas. Ajax, renowned as one of the world's best developmental clubs, were interested. Premier League teams like Wolves and Southampton, plus Bundesliga sides like Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg were also interested. A host of clubs from Serie A were among those first linked with Pepi last year, as Fiorentina sent scouts to watch him play in October. He was on everybody's radar.