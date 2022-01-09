Report: Orlando City to sign Penarol, Uruguay forward Facundo Torres

It would essentially be the same amount Orlando reportedly received for the recent transfer of forward Daryl Dike to West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship.

Reporter Jaime Ojeda tweeted the move is done, with the forward joining the Lions from Uruguayan first division side Peñarol for upwards of a $10 million transfer.

A long transfer saga has apparently come to a close with Uruguay international Facundo Torres reportedly signing with Orlando City SC .

The 21-year-old Torres, who has also played as a second striker and right winger, has 16 goals and 15 assists in 71 appearances across all competitions for Peñarol.

Internationally, Torres has been capped 10 times for Uruguay across Copa América 2021 and Conmebol World Cup qualifiers. He previously completed for Uruguay at various youth levels.

Torres is a product of Peñarol’s youth academy, which also produced former LAFC star Diego Rossi and current LAFC forward Brian Rodriguez. Nashville SC forward Rodrigo Piñeiro also saw time with the Manyas.

Torres would be Orlando's second offseason signing from Uruguay’s top-flight after they acquired midfielder Cesar Araujo from Montevideo Wanderers FC. The Lions are in the process of revamping their attack after the departures of regular starters Nani, Dike and Chris Mueller.