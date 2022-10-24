One month out: Canada comforts & concerns as World Cup rapidly approaches

On both ends of the spectrum, here are some encouraging and worrisome signs among the player pool.

While the likes of Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David have stayed hot, a couple of players on the fringes have returned from injury. They’ll be hoping one final push will be enough to crack the final 26-man squad competing in Group F this November.

We’re less than a month away from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and Canada are only a couple of weeks out from their pre-tournament friendlies against Bahrain (Nov. 11) and Japan (Nov. 17). That leaves very little time for players to stake their claims.

That’ll delight Herdman if this continues for the next few weeks and beyond as the road to co-hosting in 2026 begins, too.

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown export already has the creative freedom to occupy whatever position he pleases to influence games. The fact he’s also doing this at Bayern highlights his importance to the team while also providing the best platform for Davies to truly be Canada’s best player in Qatar.

Clearly, it’s a much different task to be among several world-class players in a Bayern squad compared to shouldering the burden for Canada at their first men’s World Cup in 36 years. However, the symmetry between Davies’ roles for club and country will make this transition to the big dance so much simpler.

The growing comfort in drifting inside and attempting shots or feeding his Bayern Munich teammates into the box after meandering into the left half-space must be a dream for Canada coach John Herdman.

He’s got nine goals and three assists on the year, sitting only behind Paris Saint-Germain’s world-class duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe atop the French first division’s scoring charts.

Even in the few matches David hasn’t scored in this season, he’s continually producing. His shots, key passes and touches in the box have all increased from a year ago. With no other in-form Canadian strikers to speak of, the 22-year-old must maintain this incredibly high level of play.

There’s yet to be a single off-day for Jonathan David through 12 games at Lille, which is encouraging for his prospects at the World Cup, especially with a potential marquee transfer out of Ligue 1 looming.

That’s rubbed off on Johnston’s national team form, too. His budding partnership with Buchanan was thriving in June during the Concacaf Nations League victory over Curacao in Vancouver, so there’s already chemistry established.

This isn’t news to anyone who has watched Montréal games since the 24-year-old arrived in a trade from Nashville SC . Johnston has been heavily involved in the final third and has improved tremendously with his offensive instincts while working under head coach Wilfried Nancy.

All season long with CF Montréal , Johnston latched onto long switches on the right flank and controlled them with ease before launching inch-perfect crosses into the opposing box. That swiftness and fluidity could aid Canada at the World Cup, especially with Tajon Buchanan or Junior Hoilett underlapping or overlapping with Johnston to provide an additional threat.

There are many Canadians who are poised for a breakout tournament, but few will likely catch the eye more than Alistair Johnston considering his combination of defensive qualities, versatility and vision.

As more Besiktas games pass without Atiba Hutchinson featuring in them, the concern grows for Canada.

Hutchinson, who could become the second-oldest outfield player in World Cup history at 39 years old, has not played a competitive match since June due to a pre-season bone bruise. He is training, but has not been risked as of yet.

Only a handful of Turkish Süper Lig games remain for Hutchinson to gain fitness. The Toronto FC midfield duo of Jonathan Osorio and Mark-Anthony Kaye hasn't played in weeks, either, so Canada can’t afford any other setbacks.

It’s especially crucial to have Hutchinson in shape. Ideally, the veteran will orchestrate games from deep-lying areas and help Canada build confidently from the back without any trepidation. That alleviates the burden on someone like Chaves center back Steven Vitoria, who’s sometimes frazzled when pressed by opponents while on the ball.

It also enables Stephen Eustaquio to be deployed as a box-to-box midfielder and influence games higher up the pitch as he does with Porto.