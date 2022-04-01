Nouhou vs. Neymar? Seattle Sounders defender readies for World Cup with Cameroon

It's been a remarkable rise for Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou since his arrival to the club as a little-known prospect in 2016.

Having broken in as a regular with the Cameroon national team, Nouhou will now get to show his skills on the biggest stage with his country's successful World Cup qualifying cycle.

The 24-year-old has become a fan favorite and cult hero in MLS circles in the years since, combining his lockdown defending ability with an energetic playing style that has endeared him to those in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Cameroon learned Friday they're drawn into a tough Group G, which also features Switzerland, Serbia and No. 1-ranked Brazil, meaning Nouhou might well have a chance to match up with another global superstar. At the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals earlier this year, Nouhou kept Egypt and Liverpool superstar Mo Salah under wraps, helping Cameroon gut out a 0-0 draw before falling in penalty kicks.

Brazil, of course, feature one of the top forwards of his generation in Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar.

"I think it's always stressful to play against a big player, I remember when we played against Egypt," Nouhou said on Friday. "Before the game I was nervous because it was my first time playing against that kind of big player. Everybody knows that Mo Salah is one of the best players in the world because of what he does in the Premier League, so I was a little bit nervous. Now we're going to play against Brazil, a big team.

"We just need to prepare for that. It's the same, we're just going to have to be ready and we know that Brazil, they have so many good players. It's more than Neymar. We just need to be ready to figure out how to [stop them] also."

Cameroon qualified for Qatar 2022 in dramatic fashion, winning their two-legged series against Algeria with an extra-time game-winner scored by Karl Toko Ekambi in the 124th minute. The shock winner came just six minutes after Cameroon had conceded an equalizer that would have knocked them out, but instead forced a 2-2 aggregate in the Third Round series as they advanced via the away goals rule.

Now that the Indomitable Lions are in, Nouhou is relishing their first World Cup appearance since 2014.