Matchday 29: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs race heats up during Matchday 29, making for several must-see games.
The San Jose Earthquakes welcome expansion side San Diego FC for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
Minnesota United FC and Seattle Sounders FC meet in a battle between Western Conference contenders.
Closing out the weekend, Vancouver Whitecaps FC host Houston Dynamo FC in the likely debut of blockbuster summer signing Thomas Müller.
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes
It's third versus fourth in the West when Minnesota host Seattle in a game with massive playoff implications.
Can the Loons put greater distance between themselves and the rest of the pack, while also turning the page on last weekend's 2-1 home defeat to the Colorado Rapids?
A positive result likely hinges on Canadian international striker Tani Oluwaseyi, whose 10g/8a reportedly have him on the radar of several European clubs. His CanMNT teammate, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, will surely be tested as well.
Last Sunday, Seattle were down multiple starters and still produced an emphatic 4-0 win at the LA Galaxy to extend their MLS unbeaten streak to seven straight games and build on their perfect 3W-0L-0D performance in Phase One of Leagues Cup.
The Sounders flexed their depth with a Danny Musovski brace, while Paul Rothrock forced an own goal and homegrown midfielder Snyder Brunell marked his MLS debut with a late tally.
Now, the Rave Green head to Minnesota with serious momentum as they look to leapfrog the Loons in the standings.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
NorCal and SoCal collide on Sunday Night Soccer as the Earthquakes welcome newcomers San Diego to PayPal Park for the first time.
The Quakes are clinging onto the West's ninth and final playoff spot after Preston Judd's last-gasp 2-1 winner over Vancouver delivered a victory – and celebration – for the ages. Josef Martínez also found the back of the net to make it three goals in his last four appearances.
Will King Josef score again? Perhaps more importantly: Will San Jose's Goonies DNA prevail against one of the most remarkable expansion teams in league history?
San Diego's incredible debut season has the New Kids on the Block firmly atop the West and in the mix for the Supporters' Shield.
And at their 1.88 points-per-game clip, the Chrome-and-Azul are on pace for a 64-point season. That would easily break LAFC's current expansion team record of 57 points (set in 2018).
As has been the case all year, DP wingers Chucky Lozano and Anders Dreyer were at the center of the club's most recent success. Each scored in a 2-0 victory at Sporting Kansas City as Lozano claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors, while Dreyer added an assist to bolster his Landon Donovan MLS MVP case.
- WHEN: Sunday, 9 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
For Vancouver, the vibes are high despite last weekend's gut-punch loss at San Jose. The reason? Blockbuster summer acquisition Thomas Müller has arrived.
The Bayern Munich and Germany legend is under contract for the remainder of the 2025 season with a Designated Player option for 2026. He is anticipated to debut for the 'Caps, who are second in the West and still in Supporters' Shield contention.
That makes Sunday's game at BC Place a must-watch for Vancouver. They also can complete a season sweep of the Dynamo; last month, they won 3-0 in Houston behind goals from Brian White, Sebastian Berhalter and Emmanuel Sabbi.
The Dynamo are also in must-win mode, given they're four points below the playoff line in the West with nine games remaining.
Houston completed an impressive comeback at Texas rivals Austin FC last weekend, facing a two-goal deficit before USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn came to the rescue with a late brace that salvaged a 2-2 draw.
The margins for error are getting thinner for a Dynamo side that's winless in their last four league games.