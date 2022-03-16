Messi and Neymar: What eventual MLS moves would look like for PSG’s superstars

As if to drive home the point, a day later graffiti insulting club leadership was discovered scrawled across walls at the stadium and training ground, while prominent television pundits assailed the duo as “mercenaries” and “frauds.”

And so the ultras used Sunday’s Ligue 1 match vs. Bordeaux to make their feelings known, booing stars Lionel Messi and Neymar repeatedly at Parc des Princes, even after the latter scored the second goal in a 3-0 win that further consolidates their gaping 15-point lead atop the domestic standings.

Their club was fresh off its latest epic UEFA Champions League collapse, last Wednesday’s stunning Round of 16 comeback loss to Real Madrid, ensuring another year without the prize that has become its single-minded obsession since Qatar Sports Investments’ acquisition of PSG more than a decade ago.

Safe to say this is nowhere near where PSG’s multi-billion-dollar Gallic galacticos project was supposed to be by this point: repeated pratfalls and gut punches in Europe’s top competition despite one star-studded signing spree after another; yet another season winding down with more questions than answers.

It’s surely not what Messi (age 34) and Neymar (age 30) had in mind, either, especially as they move towards the autumn of their careers, with another legacy-defining World Cup looming in November and their prospects of participating in the 2026 edition an open question, at best.

They remain two of the biggest names in world soccer, adored around the globe and, even at their current low ebb, linked to Europe’s biggest clubs in the transfer gossip columns. Should they decide their time in Paris is up, they’ll have a wealth of options for their next move, although an insistence on maintaining their current stratospheric wages – reportedly in the vicinity of $40 million a year – inevitably curtails that list.

MLS one day?

This brings us to Major League Soccer, which, yes, is definitely part of this matrix.

That’s not mere optimism or delusion talking: Both players have expressed a desire to experience soccer and life in North America.

Notably, The Athletic has reported in detail about Messi’s father Jorge, who is centrally involved in his business and footballing decisions, attending last year’s Gold Cup final in Las Vegas. There he is said to have met with MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Mayor Carolyn Goodman, among others, as that city’s expansion hopes accelerated.