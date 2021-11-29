New England Revolution not worried about layoff before NYCFC playoff opener

Of everything that's transpired since a Decision Day defeat to Inter Miami CF , the Revs playing a competitive match isn’t one of them. But Buksa isn’t worried about a lack of match sharpness against an NYCFC side that has a playoff win under their belt, a 2-0 victory over Atlanta United in Round One at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 21.

"It's not a problem. We can’t use it as an excuse," Buksa said. "Obviously, it would be better to play every week to the playoff game, but I think we dealt with that problem pretty well. We had some inter-squad games, and we're fully ready to step on the field and win. So I don't want to even talk about that. I would treat it only as an excuse in case we lost, but that's not going to be the case. It’s not going to affect our game.”