MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: New England's Adam Buksa suffers foot injury, not expected to miss playoffs

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Adam Buksa

New England Revolution and Poland international forward Adam Buksa has suffered a foot injury and will miss time, though the Supporters' Shield winners don't expect him to miss any Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, a source told MLSsoccer.com.

Buksa was set to join November World Cup qualifiers, but reports emerged that he would miss Poland's impending tests against Andorra and Hungary due to a broken metatarsal. MLSsoccer.com could not confirm the specifics of the injury.

With a Round One bye, the Revs can play their Eastern Conference Semifinal between November 25-30. They have one regular-season game left, this Sunday on Decision Day against Inter Miami CF (3:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), having already secured the MLS single-season points record (73).

Buksa, 25, has enjoyed a career year in which he has 16 goals and four assists in 31 MLS appearances (21 starts), fueling his breakthrough into Poland's national team. He has five goals in five appearances, all in World Cup qualifying.

The No. 9 is fifth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, though those pursuits could now fizzle out. He's one of New England's three Designated Players alongside forward Gustavo Bou and midfielder Carles Gil.

New England have homefield advantage through MLS Cup on Dec. 11, should they still be in playoff contention.

New England Revolution Adam Buksa

New Houston GM Pat Onstad seeks "top-end talent" as Dynamo plan increased spending
"What a ****show I inherited": How Bruce Arena transformed the New England Revolution
MLS coaching carousel: Latest on six head coach vacancies
Playoff chase: Which team will be the biggest disappointment if they miss out?
Playoff chase: Which team will be the biggest disappointment if they miss out?
What's at stake on Decision Day: Playoff places, seeding, Golden Boot & more
What's at stake on Decision Day: Playoff places, seeding, Golden Boot & more
Sporting KC defender Amadou Dia suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Sporting KC defender Amadou Dia suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
MLS Fantasy Week 27 Positional Rankings
MLS Fantasy Week 27 Positional Rankings
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this Tuesday or Wednesday
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this Tuesday or Wednesday
Playoff Push Mullets and Hudson River Derbys with RBNY Homegrown John Tolkin
Playoff Push Mullets and Hudson River Derbys with RBNY Homegrown John Tolkin
Playoff pressure is on and EVERY SAVE COUNTS! Watch Week 34's best
Playoff pressure is on and EVERY SAVE COUNTS! Watch Week 34's best
Playoff implications, Golden Boot change, Panenkas & MORE in MLS Week 34
Playoff implications, Golden Boot change, Panenkas & MORE in MLS Week 34
FINISH STRONG! Vote for your favorite goal of Week 34 | Goal of the Week
FINISH STRONG! Vote for your favorite goal of Week 34 | Goal of the Week
