Source: New England's Adam Buksa suffers foot injury, not expected to miss playoffs

With a Round One bye, the Revs can play their Eastern Conference Semifinal between November 25-30. They have one regular-season game left, this Sunday on Decision Day against Inter Miami CF (3:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), having already secured the MLS single-season points record (73).

Buksa was set to join November World Cup qualifiers, but reports emerged that he would miss Poland's impending tests against Andorra and Hungary due to a broken metatarsal. MLSsoccer.com could not confirm the specifics of the injury.

New England Revolution and Poland international forward Adam Buksa has suffered a foot injury and will miss time, though the Supporters' Shield winners don't expect him to miss any Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, a source told MLSsoccer.com.

Buksa, 25, has enjoyed a career year in which he has 16 goals and four assists in 31 MLS appearances (21 starts), fueling his breakthrough into Poland's national team. He has five goals in five appearances, all in World Cup qualifying.

The No. 9 is fifth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, though those pursuits could now fizzle out. He's one of New England's three Designated Players alongside forward Gustavo Bou and midfielder Carles Gil.