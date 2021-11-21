Recap: New York City FC 2, Atlanta United 0

New York City FC secured passage to the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, defeating Atlanta United 2-0 at Yankee Stadium in Sunday afternoon's Round One match.

NYCFC will now travel to face the Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution on Nov. 30, looking to progress past the Conference Semifinal stage for the first time in their history.

While Atlanta held better possession during the first half, NYCFC gathered themselves and appeared to open the scoring in the 44th minute through Santiago Rodriguez. But the goal was waived off by an offside decision that was later confirmed by Video Review.

NYCFC, though, got their goal early in the second half via Valentin Castellanos. A bouncing volley from the Golden Boot presented by Audi winner awkwardly spun toward the net, catching Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan and his defense completely off guard as the hosts went up 1-0.

The Cityzens doubled their lead in the 53rd minute. Guzan made the initial save on Maxi Moralez's shot, pushing it onto the woodwork, but Alexander Callens was left with an open-net header on the rebound to make it 2-0.

Atlanta had a few chances to equalize but couldn't find the scoresheet as NYCFC advanced, sending the East's No. 4 seed onto the next round.