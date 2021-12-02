Disciplinary Committee Decision

NYCFC's Taty Castellanos fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC forward Valentín “Taty” Castellanos guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 113th minute of NYCFC’s Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs match against the New England Revolution on Nov. 30. 

Castellanos has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Castellanos' red card in extra time of NYCFC's penalty-shootout win over New England means he will be suspended for Sunday's Eastern Conference Final at the Philadelphia Union (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

