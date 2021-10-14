22 Under 22

Nine future 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR prospects to watch

By Greg Seltzer

This year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings have been unveiled, which means the time has begun for all those precocious youngsters across MLS who didn't make the 2021 cut to plot next year's list invasion.

Since they'll be thinking about who has a 22 Under 22 nod in their future, we'll do the same and offer up a magnificent nine of 18-and-under MLS talents – most of whom are homegrown – worth watching for 2022's edition and beyond.

Don't consider this a best-of-type ranking; it's really more a collection of the prospects standing out at this time. Things can change fast in the development game, but it certainly wasn't difficult to pick out prime 18-and-under 22 Under 22 candidates for both next year and beyond.

Some honorable mentions are Jack McGlynn and Michael Halliday, while Dante Sealy and Patrick Weah are others.

Advertising

PHI_Paxten_Aaronson
Paxten Aaronson
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

We're a year removed from the Philadelphia homegrown's older brother claiming the top spot in this annual ranking. The way things are going for little bro, we could be a year away in the other direction from Paxten making it two Aaronsons in the 22 Under 22 club. It can be tough breaking into the Union lineup, but the 18-year-old homegrown has already put in three strong 90-minute showings (including two against the Revs). And like Brenden before him, he has quickly shown a nose for the big play.

MIA_Edison_Azcona_HEA
Edison Azcona
Forward · Inter Miami CF

The 17-year-old playmaker is growing up fast. The elusive homegrown made four sub appearances during the spring, and has been growing steadily more comfortable playing against grown men with USL League One side Fort Lauderdale CF ever since. Inter Miami boss Phil Neville is a big fan, so Azcona's days of dribbling MLS foes dizzy can't be far off.

Advertising

SEA_Reed_Baker-Whiting_2
Reed Baker-Whiting
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC

The Sounders' midfielder (and MLS player whose name sounds most like a law firm) was part of an epic win over Austin FC earlier this season, when Baker-Whiting joined a five-teen lineup that secured an improbable 1-0 win. He's gotten one other start and a couple of other appearances, bouncing between the first team and USL Championship side Tacoma Defiance. Though still only 16, he's showing a maturity that bodes well for his future in Rave Green – or even on Europe's biggest stages, per a report from MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert.

RBNY_Wikelman_Carmona_HEA
Wikelman Carmona
Midfielder · New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls playmaker hasn't lit up MLS scoreboards yet, but it's not for a lack of trying. Carmona is among the team leaders in most shot creation and area breaching rate stats. The 18-year-old has yet to surpass platoon-starter level, but it may not be long before he holds the team's attack keys. The X-factor to Carmona's game is he's at least as adept at causing pressure turnovers as he is at activating the resultant rush. In other words, the Venezuelan midfielder fits right in at Red Bull Arena.

Advertising

LAFC_Mamadou_Fall_HEA
Mbacke
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

We may as well start calling the LAFC teen defender "the Elevator" because he goes smoothly to the top floor. Three soaring header goals from set-pieces have earned the 18-year-old some press back home in Senegal, but he's still a promising work in progress at the back. The good news is Fall's learning fast on the job. When he becomes as consistently dominant in the air in his box as he is on attacking restarts, he should be ready to make a run at this annual list.

CHI_Brian_Gutierrez
Brian Gutierrez
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC

The clever midfielder had already enjoyed a short run of encouraging starts before turning 18 in June. More than anything, Gutierrez showed a real eye for the killer pass before the injury bug (right ankle) bit in August. In just over 400 minutes, he's chalked up 19 shot-creating actions (a per 90 rate that puts him second on the Fire). The homegrown kid has played in just about every position in the attacking half of the formation, so it remains to be seen which station suits him best at this level. He's got the goods to shine, though.

TOR_JAHKEELE_MARSHALL
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
Forward · Toronto FC

Advertising

Marshall-Rutty attracted attention from the entire soccer world by being named to The Guardian's top 60 players born in 2004 list, building upon the hype that's followed the Toronto FC homegrown throughout his nascent career. TFC general manager Ali Curtis noted upon his January 2020 signing, "Jahkeele is the top player in his age group across Canada and the U.S, and he is among the top young players in all of North America. He is an incredibly talented young man." Clubs in Europe have noticed this as well, meaning he could be headed for a new destination beyond BMO Field in due course.

CHI_Gabriel_Slonina
Gabriel Slonina
Goalkeeper · Chicago Fire FC

I can't imagine anyone expected the Chicago Fire netminder to burst onto the scene so soon. An injury and other circumstances have made Slonina the youngest player to ever start in goal for an MLS club. The 17-year-old has now worked six matches, shutting out both Nashville and NYCFC (them twice, actually). His xGA-GA number (what I like to call the theft index) stands seventh in the league chart among 'keepers with at least a half dozen starts. The Fire's future outlook in goal hasn't looked this bright in eons.

PHI_Quinn_Sullivan
Quinn Sullivan
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

Philly's homegrown midfielder has made 19 MLS appearances this term, along with a few Concacaf Champions League cameos. That sort of involvement for a 17-year-old seems to have flown under the radar, as Sullivan hardly gets any press. It shouldn't have. The local boy is making good with a game that pushes the tempo in the direction of opposing goals, and his first two pro strikes were a bicycle kick and a precision laser from outside the top of the box.

Advertising

22 Under 22 Voices: Greg Seltzer Wikelman Carmona Paxten Aaronson Mamadou Fall Brian Gutierrez Gabriel Slonina Edison Azcona Reed Baker-Whiting Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Quinn Sullivan

Advertising

Related Stories

"His potential is incredible": Nani backs Orlando City teammate Daryl Dike
Jim Curtin: More Philadelphia Union players should have been on 22 Under 22 list
How the U22 Initiative is already transforming MLS rosters

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
“It was an eye-opener": USMNT tackling Octagonal learning curve in Qatar 2022 chase
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

“It was an eye-opener": USMNT tackling Octagonal learning curve in Qatar 2022 chase
Nine future 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR prospects to watch
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Nine future 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR prospects to watch
Jordan Morris could be eligible for Seattle Sounders return this weekend

Jordan Morris could be eligible for Seattle Sounders return this weekend
Minnesota United cherish "reward" of 2022 MLS All-Star Game pres. by Target
The Call Up

Minnesota United cherish "reward" of 2022 MLS All-Star Game pres. by Target
Three Takeaways from the USMNT's World Cup Qualifying rally past Costa Rica
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Three Takeaways from the USMNT's World Cup Qualifying rally past Costa Rica
Canada player ratings: Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan star in big win over Panama
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Canada player ratings: Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan star in big win over Panama
More News
Video
Video
NO WAY PAST! Brad Guzan and William Yarbrough rack up the shutouts in September
0:59

NO WAY PAST! Brad Guzan and William Yarbrough rack up the shutouts in September
Extratime: Club & Country postgame show
56:06
Club and Country

Extratime: Club & Country postgame show
USA vs. Costa Rica - Game Highlights
4:14

USA vs. Costa Rica - Game Highlights
OWN GOAL: Leonel Moreira, Costa Rica - 66th minute
1:11

OWN GOAL: Leonel Moreira, Costa Rica - 66th minute
More Video