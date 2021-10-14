Nine future 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR prospects to watch

The clever midfielder had already enjoyed a short run of encouraging starts before turning 18 in June. More than anything, Gutierrez showed a real eye for the killer pass before the injury bug (right ankle) bit in August. In just over 400 minutes, he's chalked up 19 shot-creating actions (a per 90 rate that puts him second on the Fire). The homegrown kid has played in just about every position in the attacking half of the formation, so it remains to be seen which station suits him best at this level. He's got the goods to shine, though.