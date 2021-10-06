Seattle homegrown Reed Baker-Whiting generating interest from Champions League clubs

Seattle Sounders homegrown midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting has been scouted by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, MLSsoccer.com has learned.

Any process regarding a potential move would be far, far away, it should be stressed. Baker-Whiting is only 16 years old and doesn’t have a European passport, so he couldn't be registered for official competitions at a European club until he’s 18.

The midfielder is regarded as a big talent and has made four appearances (two starts) in his MLS career, all this year after signing his first-team contract in May 2021. He made his professional debut as a 15-year-old for Tacoma Defiance last year, the Sounders' USL Championship affiliate. He has made 12 appearances for the Defiance this season as well.

Baker-Whiting represented the United States U-15 youth national team in 2019. The program hasn't held an in-person camp since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but when they resume soon, he's expected to be called in.