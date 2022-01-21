Next DP for LA Galaxy? Greg Vanney explains roster approach

“Yes, we have specific targets and players that we are assessing, we’re communicating with on a consistent basis,” Vanney said. “As it relates to DPs it’s more than one, it’s a couple deals, a couple conversations that are going on until we close out the one that fits for us.”

Head coach Greg Vanney addressed the topic in broader strokes Thursday from LA’s 2022 preseason camp, acknowledging the flexibility and options at their disposal. Earlier this offseason, the club’s propensity for landing Ligue 1 or Ligue 2 players again surfaced with links to Montpellier captain Téji Savanier , a DP-level talent.

The move opened a Designated Player slot, with striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and forward Kevin Cabral occupying the other two high-profile roster spots. And when a club of LA’s history, prestige and willingness to spend has a DP tag to work with, inquisitive minds wonder when it could be filled.

Targeted Allocation Money (TAM)-level signings are also a possibility, Vanney said, as he heads into year No. 2 on LA’s sidelines. Of note: The club’s roster-building process took a turn in November when general manager Dennis te Kloese departed to become CEO of Feyenoord, the same Eredivisie side that just landed Colorado Rapids homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett on loan.

“In terms of TAM positions, yes, we have targets of guys that we are very interested in,” Vanney said. “Some might be able to happen fast, some might take a little bit of time, and if things take time they give us the ability to be flexible if we decide we need something a little different in the team as we move forward. So again, we have three roster spots available in our 20 [senior ones] and some resources to be able to help have some impactful players. We’re pleased with that.”

As the DP search continues at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA have brought in some MLS veterans this offseason via free agency, signing fullback Kelvin Leerdam and left-sided utilityman Raheem Edwards. They’re also expected to soon complete a trade for midfielder Mark Delgado from Toronto FC, with Edwards and Delgado both featuring under Vanney during their days in Ontario’s capital city.