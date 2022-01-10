Report: LA Galaxy target move for Montpellier captain Téji Savanier

Savanier, 30, is under contract with the Ligue 1 side through June 2023. In 18 games across all competitions this campaign (league, Coupe de France), he has six goals and six assists.

The LA Galaxy are preparing an offer for Montpellier captain and attacking midfielder Téji Savanier, according to a report in Foot Mercato .

A player of Savanier’s quality could command a Designated Player spot, and the Galaxy have one open alongside forwards Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Kevin Cabral. Former captain Jonathan dos Santos held a DP spot in 2021, though the midfielder has since departed to join Liga MX’s Club America.

Savanier has featured for Montpellier since 2019, arriving from Ligue 2 side Nimes. Last summer, he was an overage player for France at the Tokyo Olympic Games.