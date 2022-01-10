Transfer Tracker

Report: LA Galaxy target move for Montpellier captain Téji Savanier

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The LA Galaxy are preparing an offer for Montpellier captain and attacking midfielder Téji Savanier, according to a report in Foot Mercato.

Savanier, 30, is under contract with the Ligue 1 side through June 2023. In 18 games across all competitions this campaign (league, Coupe de France), he has six goals and six assists.

A player of Savanier’s quality could command a Designated Player spot, and the Galaxy have one open alongside forwards Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Kevin Cabral. Former captain Jonathan dos Santos held a DP spot in 2021, though the midfielder has since departed to join Liga MX’s Club America.

Savanier has featured for Montpellier since 2019, arriving from Ligue 2 side Nimes. Last summer, he was an overage player for France at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

LA are entering their second season under head coach Greg Vanney, looking to amend last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs miss. They’ve consistently turned to France in recent transfer windows, landing Cabral (Young DP), winger Samuel Grandsir, midfielder Rayan Raveloson and defender Sega Coulibaly.

