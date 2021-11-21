New York Red Bulls "trending in the right direction" despite playoff exit at Philadelphia Union

But then Jakob Glesnes unleashed a golazo for the ages , volleying home a dipping and swerving effort in the 123rd minute to seal a 1-0 win . The strike, which came in stoppage time of extra time’s second 15-minute frame, was the latest goal in MLS history .

They’d done just enough defensively to stave off the Philadelphia Union in their Eastern Conference Round One game in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. If a shootout rolled around, who knows how the best-of-five roulette spin would’ve gone and if RBNY’s Carlos Coronel or Philly’s Andre Blake would play the hero.

Just like that, the No. 7 seed’s chance at upsetting the No. 2 seed was over. The single-elimination format served a bitter, sour ending to the 2021 season, making it 26 consecutive years without raising MLS Cup for a league original that began competing as the MetroStars.

But it’s not time to hang their heads, RBNY coach Gerhard Struber said afterward upon collecting his thoughts near the banks of the Delaware River.

“I look excited in the future with this team, I think we have made a big step in the season and then right now we are on the level to manage games against the teams like Philadelphia,” the Austrian manager said. “Philadelphia is of course a team, and everyone knows that, on the highest level, in all of America. This means for me we made many things in the right way. We have some to-dos, but I’m looking forward with a very good feeling with my whole group.”

That positive outlook comes after a campaign where, for long stretches, the club’s 11-year playoff streak seemed likely to end. Backline injuries piled up, most notably to US men’s national team center back Aaron Long (ruptured Achilles tendon). And they ultimately dropped 23 points from winning positions, the third-most in MLS, perhaps indicative of a squad that averaged under 23 years of age.