Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, New York Red Bulls 0 (AET)

Jakob Glesnes lashed in a thunderous, 25-yard half volley in the third minute of extra-time stoppage time, and the Philadelphia Union defeated the New York Red Bulls 1-0 in the opening Eastern Conference Round One match of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Glesnes' heroics at Subaru Park marked the latest goal in MLS history and rescued the No. 2-seeded Union, who were the better team over 90 minutes of regulation time but had plenty of nervy moments in the extra half-hour.
It also saw the No. 7-seeded Red Bulls downed by Philly in the opening round of the playoffs for the second time in three years – both during extra time – after the Union's 4-3 win in 2019's version.
New York failed to register a shot on target until Patryk Klimala got behind the Union backline to force Andre Blake into a save on the break early in extra time.
Kyle Duncan also had a near-miss in the second 15-minute extra time period, striking the left post with an effort from inside the penalty area.
After Duncan's miss, the Red Bulls appeared to have forced penalties after Carlos Coronel saved Sergio Santos' one-time effort and Andrew Gutman completed a last-gasp tackle to deny Cory Burke at Coronel's doorstep.
But after New York cleared the initial danger from a long free kick on the left, the ball eventually fell to Glesnes, who chested with his first touch and hammered a sumptuous, dipping finish beyond Coronel's dive with his second.
Goals
- PHI - 120'+3' - Jakob Glesnes | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This will be a heartbreaking result for a Red Bulls side that gave an admirable defensive performance, but in the end their scoring woes all season showed up again here. Philadelphia finished the 120-plus minute session with a 3-1 edge in efforts on target and a 2.0 to 0.9 advantage in expected goals. They also threatened more often from more places on the pitch. Two of Philly’s three efforts on target – Glesnes’ winner and an early Alvas Powell chance – came from defenders.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Glesnes only has five career goals for the Union between MLS regular-season and postseason play. But they often come from distance and are almost always darn memorable.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Alejandro Bedoya. He wasn’t on the field for the final moments, but his relentless, 110-minute shift made sure the Union bent but never broke under the Red Bulls’ high press. The 34-year-old won an exceptional 75% of the 17 duels he contested.
