Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, New York Red Bulls 0 (AET)

Jakob Glesnes lashed in a thunderous, 25-yard half volley in the third minute of extra-time stoppage time, and the Philadelphia Union defeated the New York Red Bulls 1-0 in the opening Eastern Conference Round One match of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

It also saw the No. 7-seeded Red Bulls downed by Philly in the opening round of the playoffs for the second time in three years – both during extra time – after the Union's 4-3 win in 2019's version.

Glesnes' heroics at Subaru Park marked the latest goal in MLS history and rescued the No. 2-seeded Union, who were the better team over 90 minutes of regulation time but had plenty of nervy moments in the extra half-hour.

New York failed to register a shot on target until Patryk Klimala got behind the Union backline to force Andre Blake into a save on the break early in extra time.

Kyle Duncan also had a near-miss in the second 15-minute extra time period, striking the left post with an effort from inside the penalty area.

After Duncan's miss, the Red Bulls appeared to have forced penalties after Carlos Coronel saved Sergio Santos' one-time effort and Andrew Gutman completed a last-gasp tackle to deny Cory Burke at Coronel's doorstep.