Three Takeaways from Philadelphia's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs slugfest win over RBNY

But if they can keep limiting opponents’ chances at this high level, perhaps Glesnes will prove the first in a revolving cast of heroes. Because this group as a whole is fearsome.

“It was a gutsy performance, and we knew the game wasn't going to be a pretty one, an easy one,” said goalkeeper Andre Blake, whose continued excellence is integral to the Union’s ambitions. “But the guys were ready and I'm very proud of the guys tonight. We stuck to the task. We fight, we scrap and we came out on top, so I'm very happy for that. And Jakob, what a moment, what a player, what a guy. I'm just happy for him and I'm just happy for the team and we're looking forward to enjoying this win, and keep going.”