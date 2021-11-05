League Announcement

MLS 2022 season start date, schedule format & conference alignment announced

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Mark your calendars. The 2022 Major League Soccer season will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 26, MLS announced Friday.

That marks the earliest ever start to an MLS season, designed to align with the 2022 international soccer calendar, which will see the World Cup begin in Qatar on Nov. 21.

The full 2022 regular-season schedule will be announced later this year.

2022 MLS season key dates:

  • Season start: Feb. 26
  • Decision Day: Oct. 9
  • MLS Cup: Nov. 5
NEW_SEASON_KEY_DATES-2

Schedule format

  • All teams will play a 34-game regular season – 17 home games and 17 away games
  • All teams will face each of their conference opponents twice and play eight non-conference opponents once
  • The MLS regular season schedule will consist of all weekend matches with the exception of five, or fewer, midweek matches – targeting one each in May, June and July, and two in August. The midweek match dates for each team will not be scheduled in consecutive weeks.
  • MLS will seek to avoid scheduling matches during the FIFA international windows in March, June or September – only at a team’s request will MLS consider scheduling a match during the March window, or during the second weekend of the June double window
NEW_LEAGUE_ALIGNMENT_3

Conference alignment

  • Both the Eastern and Western Conferences will have 14 teams
  • Charlotte FC will compete in the Eastern Conference as they join MLS in 2022
  • Nashville SC will move to the Western Conference
League Announcement

Related Stories

Major League Soccer announces nominees for 2021 End of Year Awards
Felipe Hernandez suspended for betting on MLS matches
Historic reimagined Leagues Cup starting in 2023
More News
More News
Imagining the wildest Decision Day scenarios
Voices: Sam Jones

Imagining the wildest Decision Day scenarios
Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your definitive guide to MLS Decision Day 2021
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your definitive guide to MLS Decision Day 2021
MLS 2022 season start date, schedule format & conference alignment announced
League Announcement

MLS 2022 season start date, schedule format & conference alignment announced
MLS Announces 2022 Schedule Format & Conference Alignment

MLS Announces 2022 Schedule Format & Conference Alignment
Houston Dynamo FC part ways with head coach Tab Ramos

Houston Dynamo FC part ways with head coach Tab Ramos
Canada recruits Genk, ex-Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo ahead of Nov. World Cup Qualifiers

Canada recruits Genk, ex-Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo ahead of Nov. World Cup Qualifiers
More News
Video
Video
Who gets in? Who goes home? Decision Day mega-preview!
1:34:16

Who gets in? Who goes home? Decision Day mega-preview!
New England Revolution: "It's Time."
1:06

New England Revolution: "It's Time."
Stop sign! Carlos Coronel, Andre Blake keep the nets clean for October
0:59

Stop sign! Carlos Coronel, Andre Blake keep the nets clean for October
Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. POR | November 3, 2021
15:18

Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. POR | November 3, 2021
More Video
Bracket Challenge

Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could win one of this year's amazing prizes.