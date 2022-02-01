New homes: 8 best free-agent signings of the 2022 MLS offseason

Focusing on players joining new clubs (not returners on new deals), here are eight of the best free-agent signings of the offseason so far. And here's the full remaining list , which started at over 120 players strong.

But it's important to remember not all free agents come in the same shape and size. Some are Day 1 starters who are natural fits for a club's system, while others are more depth pieces that round out a roster. And, of course, there's a group in between.

Rusnak won’t face the same pressure to be The Guy in Seattle and should have the freedom in attack and the versatility to be an immediate fit who's immediately impactful. Seattle are stacked and primed for a special season if the pieces around Rusnak can stay healthy.

How much more can I even say here? There’s a relatively airtight case to make that this is the best free-agent signing in league history. Albert Rusnak is 27 and coming off an 11-goal, 11-assist season on a team that had far fewer options in attack and far fewer ways to offer protection behind him. I mean, sometimes that doesn’t matter and you can just hang around until penalty kicks without worrying about passé things like “shooting the ball” and win anyway. But generally, you’d rather have more options.

2021 club: Minnesota United FC

2022 club: Atlanta United

All you really need to do to understand the kind of impact Ozzie Alonso can have on a team is look at any post about him and see the litany of comments ranging from “come home Ozzie” to “I would trade one of my kids to have him back.” His tenacity and his ability on the ball in midfield, even at an increasing age, are the attributes fans covet and the exact kind of shock to the system Atlanta United’s midfield desperately needs.

He may not go more than 1,600 minutes this year, but he can help control a game at any moment, can act as an on-field lieutenant for former teammate Gonzalo Pineda and can be a leader in the locker room. Even if that means being a bit old school at times. 20-year-old Jackson Conway found that out the other day when Ozzie demanded Conway take his hat off inside the Atlanta training complex. Conway said he obliged because you can’t tell a league legend like Alonso no.