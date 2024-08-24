New England Revolution eye playoffs after "big, bold moves"

“So for us, we had a very active and busy window. It was a record-breaking one in terms of things we got done because we want to win now and we want to win in the future.”

“We're a big club and we're making big, bold moves,” Onalfo told MLSsoccer.com. “We have a championship-caliber coach [Caleb Porter] who's won two championships at two different clubs and we hired him to win a third one here with the Revolution.

But sporting director Curt Onalfo feels the Revs are poised to make a late-season charge over their last 11 games, starting with Saturday’s trip to CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

New England’s activity flew somewhat under the radar given their struggles this season – they’re 15th in the Eastern Conference, five points off the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs pace with two games in hand.

“He wanted to come here from the beginning. It was an easy sell for the player. Dealing with Boca is not always the easiest, so you have to get through that obstacle. But he always wanted to come here.”

“He's an explosive winger who can stretch teams, can score goals, get assists,” Onalfo said. “That's why we purchased him. He fits Caleb's game model and we feel like he's a really great fit for us.

Langoni, 22, is expected to elevate New England’s attack alongside Carles Gil , Giacomo Vrioni and Dylan Borrero – all of whom are back healthy.

Most notably, the Revs set a new club-record transfer earlier this month by acquiring Luca Langoni . The winger arrives from Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors for reportedly around $7 million and occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Those moves weren’t just about personnel, though. New England received a combined $1.2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), giving them flexibility for future signings.

“Yusuf covers a ton of ground as a box-to-box midfielder,” Onalfo said. “Caleb talks about how he'll help us play a little more vertically so we can advance the ball quicker and better. That allows us to have more dominance in that part of the field with his athleticism and his passing ability.”

Onalfo envisions Yusuf as a perfect fit for Porter’s system, noting how Diego Chara ( Portland Timbers ) and Darlington Nagbe ( Columbus Crew ) had similar profiles when the coach won his two MLS Cups.

The Revs also acquired central midfielder Alhassan Yusuf . The Nigerian international arrives from Belgium's Royal Antwerp , having helped them win a double and compete in the UEFA Champions League.

Playoff hunt

Amid all the comings and goings, New England remain confident they’re a playoff-caliber team.

“We've never doubted anything because we're steadfast and we see the training environment,” Onalfo said. “The players are bought in. I knew it was just a matter of time until it started coming out. This summer we won five of six and then we got injuries, dropped again. All those things are part of a season.

“Hopefully we can enter these last 11 games on a real positive note and with these new players, the results start coming. It took time to come out, but Caleb is a really good coach who's created a good environment. The team's getting better each day.”

Young core

Meanwhile, the Revs’ talented youngsters have gotten their shot.

Onalfo especially highlights Bajraktarevic, who’s reportedly set to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina after time with the United States. This season, the 19-year-old winger has two goals and three assists in 20 appearances.

“If you look at Esmir's development, he was with the second team and probably the best player in MLS NEXT Pro. He scored at will when he played,” Onalfo said. “Then he gets into the first team and it's a much faster, harder level. He needed to work on the defensive part of his game, so now he's become this complete player. He's physically gotten strong enough and is a reliable MLS player.