Columbus Crew acquire DeJuan Jones from New England Revolution

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

CLB receive: DeJuan Jones, sell-on %

DeJuan Jones, sell-on % NE receive: Will Sands, up to $700k GAM, sell-on %

In the trade, New England receive $600,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next season. The Revs could receive another $100k in conditional GAM.

Additionally, both clubs retain a sell-on percentage if the outgoing player is transferred overseas.

Jones to Columbus

Jones was picked No. 11 overall (first round) by New England during the 2019 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He has 6g/22a in 142 matches, and was a key part of the Revs' 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning side that set a single-season points record (73).

The 27-year-old has eight caps with the US men's national team, most recently appearing at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Jones joins Max Arfsten, Mohamed Farsi and Yaw Yeboah as fullbacks on the defending MLS Cup champions.

"We consistently strive to enhance our roster by adding players with specific profiles and positional flexibility, and DeJuan has the skillset and versatility we desire within our style of play," Columbus general manager Issa Tall said in a release.

" … He has proven his ability to defend and create chances in the attack from both sides of the pitch, and his addition to our roster will help with our goal to consistently contend for championships. We know DeJuan can continue to elevate his game with our club and our commitment to player development."

Sands to New England

Sands, 24, is in his third professional season after Columbus acquired his homegrown rights from New York City FC. The former US youth international has 0g/3a in 25 matches, recovering from an ACL tear early in the 2023 season.

On the Revs, Sands adds depth alongside fullbacks Peyton Miller, Brandon Bye and Nick Lima.

"We are excited to welcome Will Sands, a talented left-footed defender with ample MLS experience, to New England," Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

"Will brings solid MLS experience to our backline and has all the tools to succeed here in New England. Will’s arrival provides additional cover for us at the outside back position, which will be an important asset as we pursue a playoff berth over the final 11 games of the season."

Road ahead

Columbus, in their second season under coach Wilfried Nancy, are third in the East and have a bye into the Leagues Cup Round of 32.

New England are last in the East, hampered by injuries in Caleb Porter's first year at the helm.