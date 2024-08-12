New England Revolution acquire Nigerian midfielder Alhassan Yusuf

Midfield boost

Yusuf has 6g/16a in 195 career appearances during stints with Antwerp and Swedish club IFK Göteborg. A four-time trophy winner, he was instrumental in Antwerp winning the 2022-23 Belgian Pro League and reaching the UEFA Champions League group stage.

"With his international and Champions League experience, I expect Alhassan Yusuf to quickly establish himself as an elite midfielder in Major League Soccer," head coach Caleb Porter said in a release.

"Yusuf is an athletic, box-to-box central midfielder who has all the qualities we look for in our double pivots. He is very complete on both sides of the ball and will bring ball-winning defensively and verticality to our attack. Alhassan Yusuf is another addition who is in the prime of his career and has championship pedigree."