New England Revolution acquire Nigerian midfielder Alhassan Yusuf

The New England Revolution have acquired midfielder Alhassan Yusuf from Belgian top-flight side Royal Antwerp, the club announced Monday.
The 24-year-old Nigerian international arrives for reportedly around $2 million. He is signed through 2027 with an option for 2028.
Yusuf was signed using the Season-Ending Injury Replacement mechanism. His contract is Targeted Allocation Money (TAM)-eligible.
"We are pleased to add an impactful player with elite European experience to our roster in Alhassan Yusuf, whose arrival makes us even stronger in the central midfield position," sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.
"Alhassan is a talented player with title-winning experience in the prime of his career. His competitive drive, excellent vision and passing, and tenacious tackling will all raise the level of our team."
Midfield boost
Yusuf has 6g/16a in 195 career appearances during stints with Antwerp and Swedish club IFK Göteborg. A four-time trophy winner, he was instrumental in Antwerp winning the 2022-23 Belgian Pro League and reaching the UEFA Champions League group stage.
Capped six times by Nigeria, Yusuf was part of the Super Eagles' run to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.
"With his international and Champions League experience, I expect Alhassan Yusuf to quickly establish himself as an elite midfielder in Major League Soccer," head coach Caleb Porter said in a release.
"Yusuf is an athletic, box-to-box central midfielder who has all the qualities we look for in our double pivots. He is very complete on both sides of the ball and will bring ball-winning defensively and verticality to our attack. Alhassan Yusuf is another addition who is in the prime of his career and has championship pedigree."
Big picture
Yusuf is the Revolution's second international transfer this summer, following U22 Initiative forward Luca Langoni's arrival from Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors. The club also acquired defenders Will Sands (from Columbus Crew) and Tim Parker (from St. Louis CITY SC) via intra-league trades.
During their first year under Porter, New England are bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, five points off the last Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. However, they have multiple games in hand.
