New England acquire Tim Parker, St. Louis acquire Henry Kessler

In the deal, New England get Tim Parker and $600,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Meanwhile, St. Louis receive Henry Kessler .

The New England Revolution and St. Louis CITY SC have swapped veteran center backs in a trade, the clubs announced Saturday.

Parker joins New England

Parker, 31, was a foundational piece of St. Louis' historic 2023 expansion side. He has 6g/4a in 267 matches spanning 10 MLS seasons, with additional stops at New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Houston Dynamo FC.

Parker was named to the 2023 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.

"As a 10-year veteran in Major League Soccer, Tim brings a wealth of experience to our club," Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.