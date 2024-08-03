New England acquire Tim Parker, St. Louis acquire Henry Kessler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- NE receive: Tim Parker, $600k GAM
- STL receive: Henry Kessler
The New England Revolution and St. Louis CITY SC have swapped veteran center backs in a trade, the clubs announced Saturday.
In the deal, New England get Tim Parker and $600,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Meanwhile, St. Louis receive Henry Kessler.
Parker joins New England
Parker, 31, was a foundational piece of St. Louis' historic 2023 expansion side. He has 6g/4a in 267 matches spanning 10 MLS seasons, with additional stops at New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Houston Dynamo FC.
Capped twice by the US men's national team, Parker joins a Revs center-back corps that includes Xavier Arreaga, Dave Romney, Andrew Farrell and Jonathan Mensah.
Parker was named to the 2023 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.
"As a 10-year veteran in Major League Soccer, Tim brings a wealth of experience to our club," Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.
"Tim performed at the highest level last season as an MLS Best XI and All-Star selection. We look forward to welcoming Tim to the New England Revolution as we continue to strengthen our roster."
Kessler joins St. Louis
Kessler, 26, has spent his five professional seasons with New England. He has 4g/0a in 98 matches and was a key part of the Revs' record-setting, Supporters' Shield-winning side in 2021.
Kessler, who has two USMNT appearances, joins St. Louis center backs Kyle Hiebert, Joakim Nilsson and Joshua Yaro. Recent additions Jake Girdwood-Reich and Jannes Horn can also play the position.
"Henry is a quality center back with national team experience since being drafted in 2020," St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. "He is an aggressive defender and his vision with the ball will make him a great addition to our defense."
Season ahead
New England (15th in Eastern Conference) and St. Louis (13th in Western Conference) have been busy during the summer transfer window, hoping to ascend into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs places.
New England are in their first year under manager Caleb Porter. Interim coach John Hackworth leads St. Louis after they parted ways with Bradley Carnell.
