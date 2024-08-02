New England Revolution acquire Luca Langoni from Boca Juniors

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have acquired forward Luca Langoni from Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors in a club-record transfer, it was announced Friday.
Langoni, signed via the U22 Initiative, is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
The 22-year-old has 11g/4a in 70 career appearances, winning a league title and a Supercopa Argentina with Boca since debuting in 2022.
“We are excited to have secured an explosive attacking talent in Luca Langoni, who has honed his skills in one of the most competitive environments in the Americas at Boca Juniors,” Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.
“Luca is a dynamic winger who can use his pace and skill on the ball to score and create for his teammates. We are thrilled to have Luca on his way to New England.”
Langoni is a much-needed reinforcement following Tomás Chancalay's season-ending ACL injury. Dylan Borrero has also struggled to regain fitness this season after missing most of 2023 with an ACL injury. Meanwhile, Carles Gil has been out since late June with a leg injury.
Giacomo Vrioni, a Designated Player alongside Chancalay and Gil, leads the Revs with eight goals.
At the Leagues Cup break, New England are bottom in the Eastern Conference and five points off the last Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. However, they have multiple games in hand.
