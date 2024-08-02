New England Revolution acquire Luca Langoni from Boca Juniors

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have acquired forward Luca Langoni from Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors in a club-record transfer, it was announced Friday.

Langoni, signed via the U22 Initiative, is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

The 22-year-old has 11g/4a in 70 career appearances, winning a league title and a Supercopa Argentina with Boca since debuting in 2022.

“We are excited to have secured an explosive attacking talent in Luca Langoni, who has honed his skills in one of the most competitive environments in the Americas at Boca Juniors,” Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.