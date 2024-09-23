Nashville's playoff potential, Dynamo's dilemma & more from Matchday 34

We are getting down to the bitter end here, and we know these teams head to toe now. Let’s dive in:

Over the past two games, Surridge has scored three goals. Two of them have been off direct assists from Hany. The third, which was the opener in this one – a 2-2 home draw against FC Cincinnati – came from Surridge finishing off a break Hany started:

A couple of weeks ago I made the point that, more important for Nashville than an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs push would be Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge , two attacking DPs who are under contract for big money for the next several years – and thus won’t be moved along out of Nashville unless something entirely unforeseen happens – showing some chemistry.

You’ll want to tune into Instant Replay to get Andrew Wiebe’s analysis of the not-actually-that-controversial calls that were the talk of this game. As for what we saw on the field…

They have the pieces to win an MLS Cup. Noonan’s still got to figure out exactly how they fit.

The issue is the injuries and varying forms of squad rotation Pat Noonan has been forced into since June. Lucho Acosta and Luca Orellano are talented enough to brute force a point or three against most opponents (as they did in this one), but it’s the last week of September, we still don’t know their best XI, and the defense has still not quite managed to right the ship.

As for Cincinnati, this was obviously not a great result for them given the death race they’re in for that second seed in the East. They definitely do not want to have to go to Columbus in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but it certainly seems like that’s where it’s pointed at the moment.

Nashville weren’t playing games like this a month ago. They, like CF Montréal and Atlanta and D.C. and Philly and so many other teams in the Eastern Conference that had spent 2024 mostly dead, are very much alive. I really like the way they’ve played the past few weeks, even if the results didn’t start coming until the past few games.

“I mean, we were able to score two, gave up two, and we're probably both saying that we should have scored one or two more each.”

“I thought from a game plan standpoint, the guys did a great job of executing and communicating and being committed through that, and adjusting and adapting on the fly,” is how head coach B.J. Callaghan described his team’s effort, which included playing out of a semi-unfamiliar 3-4-2-1 (or 3-4-1-2; there was a lot of flexibility in it). “But, you know, I thought there were enough opportunities out there.

Hany, with a goal and two assists in his past three games, is playing his best ball in about 15 months. Surridge is playing his best ball since his arrival, finally looking comfortable as a true No. 9. Jonathan Pérez , on loan from the Galaxy (Nashville hold an option to acquire him on a permanent deal that I will be shocked if they don’t exercise), has a bit of extra spice in an attack that had been moribund until this month.

In some ways, it was a vintage performance from the Dynamo, who had over 50% possession and got a late Coco Carrasquilla bike to win it . But in other ways…

The big winners out of the Western Conference scrum were the Dynamo , who went to Austin and took all three points with a 1-0 win while seeing everybody else (except Colorado ) in that 2-through-8 race drop points. So now Houston are up to fifth, just three points behind second-place RSL and four points ahead of eighth-place Portland .

Thought there was too much of this from the Dynamo last night. Good work to get into the final third, but not much danger once they got there. Need better over the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/SFifvtgABm

Austin have played well since Leagues Cup finished, and it mostly hasn’t mattered because of their roster’s overall talent deficit. Between this loss and Minnesota ’s win at Kansas City , the book’s just about closed on their 2024 season.

“That starts with qualifying for the playoffs again. It’s nice to have these little checks, but we will forget about them tomorrow because we know we have Seattle next, and we are not in the playoffs [yet]. We have to keep pushing.”

“When we first started here, this was the plan. The plan was to reset and build something that is sustainable. It was not just to have a year where we win a trophy and go to the Western Conference Final,” Olsen said afterward. “We have to sustain that success to show that we are worth this project.

They were, in short, kind of lucky to get all three, and will have to play much better next weekend at Seattle in a game that’ll go a long way toward determining whether either can sneak into the conference’s top four and get home-field advantage in Round One of the playoffs.

Well, I guess that’s kinda vintage Dynamo, too. When they’re subpar, there’s too much of this and not enough of the final third Jogo Benito that’s defined this team over the past 15 months or so. This is, perhaps, a casualty of Héctor Herrera ’s balky hamstring, which is expected to keep him out another couple of weeks. Ben Olsen can move Carrasquilla inside as a No. 8 and you don’t lose much at that spot – Coco is arguably a better player than Herrera right now – but the knock-on is you’re going to end up with a right “winger” who plays nothing like Coco, and when the parts aren’t aligned, the gears tend to jam a little bit.

So the 1-1, which came via a James Sands header at the death (his first-ever regular-season goal), was deserved. I’ll let you all decide if this tifo was:

12. I don’t usually pay attention to FotMob ratings, but I saw it going around social media that Lionel Messi had his worst performance as a Miami player as per the FotMob scorecard and, well, that matched the eye test from Miami’s 1-1 draw in the Bronx. Messi was as guilty as anyone else in that Herons' midfield for the bushels of sloppy touches and no-pressure miscontrols that kept gifting the Pigeons possession. Even though he picked up an assist on Miami’s only goal, the GOAT was… bad.

Barbie-themed banner on show at Yankee Stadium ahead of New York City FC vs Inter Miami. "Don't be plastic! Miami fan. Messi sold separately. Support your local club." #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/zwdagEqQuN

I’ll just say that as a former MetroStars fan who was there when the Galaxy’s David Beckham brought 67,000 to old Giants Stadium, I think I know how those folks in sky blue felt. I also, as a lapsed Metro fan, know how a nine-game winless skid feels.

The Herons, with four games left, are back under the record points pace the Revs set in 2021. Three wins ties the mark of 73. Anything better than that, and it’s theirs. But it feels a bit like they’re backing into it at this point.

11. The only team who could catch Miami are the Crew, who held on for a wild and entertaining 4-3 win over visiting Orlando City.

For the most part, this was a typical Columbus game. But two related notes:

Wilfried Nancy has continued to rotate the squad, resting each of Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi for a half while Rudy Camacho and Sean Zawadzki both got the full game off.

Even with all the recent squad rotation, the Crew still wilted down the stretch, as all three Orlando goals and something like 85% of their total xG came over the final 15 minutes (at which point it was already 3-0 Crew).

They play for a trophy on Wednesday, hosting Campeones Cup against a Club América side that have started to turn it around after a tough start to the LIGA MX Apertura. We shall see.

Orlando, by the way, are probably the fourth-best team in the East. But even with a respectable-on-paper one-goal loss, the game’s first 70 minutes showed the gap between the East’s lead pack and the peloton.

10. The Red Bulls are technically part of that peloton, and finished the week in fourth place – a point ahead of Orlando. But following their 2-2 home draw with the Five Stripes, they’re now 2W-3L-9D in league play since Emil Forsberg’s last start back on June 1. It has been the same story for the entire summer.

Atlanta tried to change their story as Rob Valentino threw a 3-5-2 at RBNY in the first half, then switched to more of a 4-2-3-1 in the second half with youngster Luke Brennan coming on at the wing. I was gonna say it kind of worked, in a way, but then I read this quote from Valentino:

"It wasn't working," Valentino said. "The first half, we're seeing too much pressure in the wide areas, so I thought we could get back into our normal shape to put more pressure there."

Ok, fair enough.

RBNY had their chances to win the game, but they all came during the tactics-free zone at the end – Atlanta don’t have the midfield talent to exert control and prevent any game, let alone one vs. the Red Bulls, from entering the tactics-free zone – at which point a penalty save from Brad Guzan, a banger from Edwin Mosquera, and then an equalizer at the death from Elias Manoel all just kinda happened, untethered from the context of what came before.

It was a fair result and one that speaks exactly to the lack of match-winning talent on both of these rosters.

9. There hasn’t been much to be happy about in Montréal this year, but following a pretty thorough 2-0 home win over the Fire, they’ve now taken seven points from their past three games, host a completely dead San Jose side next weekend, and are just two points out of the final Wild Card spot in the East.

This little run is being driven by the play of Nathan Saliba in central midfield and an utterly reborn Caden Clark – playing what’s by far the best soccer of his career – in attack.

I’m not sure how real this is, and the way it’s happening (limited possession, lots of lightning strikes up the gut) looks more like a Hernán Losada team than the Wilfried Nancy-type of club this is supposed to be. But however you slice it, they’re suddenly well in the postseason race and have three more points staring them in the face next weekend before the schedule stiffens up down a bit the stretch.